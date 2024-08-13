Swiggy Instamart wishes ‘Happy Rakhi’ but is Rakhi happy?

New Delhi: In its latest Rakshabandhan themed campaign, Swiggy Instamart has roped in actor and model Rakhi Sawant, best known for her comic reactions that get viral on social media.

In this film, Sawant is seen sad, taking a trip down memory lane where she tells the viewers of her childhood dream of getting famous and her attempts at everything including dancing and theatre.

As an adult Rakhi stares back at a childhood Rakhi, her eyes well up with tears as she muses how, on ‘Rakhi,’ no one asks if Rakhi is happy?

Her phone rings with a Swiggy Instamart notification and cheerfulness returns to her face as she reveals to the users that this year, Sawant and Swiggy have collaborated to send personalised virtual rakhis to siblings.

The film ends on an emotional note where Rakhi urges viewers to include her in their celebrations, as “aakhir me bhi aapki behen hu na? (I’m your sister too, right?)”

Savant’s journey so far has been mired with controversies, hate and loads of negative comments as netizens have often thrashed her on social media. With this film, Savant is seen being her vulnerable self to her audience and viewers have taken to this side of her with sympathy as comments like “Rakhi deserves all the happiness button” and “Rakhi couldn’t have been more real than this” flood the comments section.