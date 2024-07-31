Swiggy Instamart displays its offerings on Bangalore airport conveyor belt

New Delhi: Swiggy Instamart has launched its "Yeh se leke Woh tak, Sab milega 10 minute mein" campaign. The campaign, executed by MOMS, transformed the Bangalore Airport conveyor belt into a display platform.

As part of this initiative, the airport's conveyor belt was adorned with an array of products available on Swiggy Instamart, all of which can be delivered within 10 minutes. Travelers waiting for their luggage were greeted with a surprise – products such as diapers, air fryers, cold drinks, chips, soft toys, and games, all placed in acrylic boxes with Swiggy branding.

These items came out with the passengers' luggages and travelers received goodie bags. The activity took place on conveyor belt 5, which saw around 1,500 travelers, while the overall footfall for arrivals was approximately 35,000. Additionally, 11 flights were aligned with belt 5.

Commenting on this initiative, Abhishek Shetty, Marketing Lead, Swiggy Instamart, commented, “At Swiggy Instamart, we constantly strive to push the boundaries of consumer engagement, and this initiative at Bangalore Airport is a testament to our commitment to innovation. By transforming the baggage claim experience, we’ve not only showcased the diverse range of products available on Instamart but also created a memorable interaction for thousands of travelers. This campaign brilliantly illustrates our promise of delivering 'Yeh Se Leke Woh Tak' within 10 minutes, reinforcing our brand’s convenience and reliability."

Regarding the campaign and its concept, Jayesh Yagnik, CEO, MOMS, remarked, 'We're thrilled to be partnered with Swiggy and very happy that we successfully managed this groundbreaking initiative to life. Our team is committed to developing innovative media strategies that captivate and resonate with consumers. I firmly believe that this campaign has not only significantly boosted Swiggy's brand recognition but also effectively encouraged customer interaction and engagement.”

Deepa Gupta, Vice-President- West and South, MOMS, shared her experience, “working on this airport initiative for Swiggy Instamart has been incredibly rewarding. The idea behind transforming the conveyor belt into a dynamic display of Instamart's products was to convert an ordinary airport experience into an extraordinary showcase of Swiggy Instamart's product variety, showcasing to customers the main campaign objective of 'Yeh se leke woh tak,' everything they need is just 10 minutes away. The positive response garnered portrays the power of creative campaigns in connecting brands with their audience. We look forward to continuing our journey of creating such innovative and engaging experiences."