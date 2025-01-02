Swiggy Instamart and Himesh Reshammiya launch the ultimate ‘Never-Ending Party’

New Delhi: After the success of its Christmas campaign with singer Sukbir Singh, Swiggy Instamart returned with a bang this New Year. Featuring Bollywood’s musical icon Himesh Reshammiya, the new ad blends the festive spirit with a witty twist on political news coverage, promising a non-stop party with every order.

In the film, Himesh Reshammiya, known for his unique persona, is seen addressing a large crowd while delivering a "breaking news" announcement about a new "party" he’s launching. But here’s the twist—this "party" is not what everyone expects! With his signature style and dramatic flair, Himesh declares, “Ek party jo kabhi khatam na ho,” promising a never-ending New Year’s celebration. He then announces that this party is for "Evivaan"—taking inspiration from his hit songs, he energizes the crowd, saying, “Iss party mein kaam hai tera tera, tera tera!” signalling that the fun is open to everyone!

He introduces his party’s new “yojna,” called C.A.P. (Chalo Aur Party Karo), ensuring that no one misses out on the party suroor. With his trademark energy, the campaign reaches its peak as Himesh declares, “Iss nav varsh bas Swiggy Instamart ka button dabaye!”—promising that with a single tap on the app, all your party essentials will arrive in no time, keeping the celebration going without a hitch.

Mayur Hola, VP of Marketing, Swiggy, said, "We wanted to kick off the New Year celebrations with a fun twist on pop culture, all in true Swiggy Instamart style. Featuring Himesh Reshammiya’s iconic tunes and a playful take on launching a political party, we've made sure Swiggy Instamart is there when you need it this New Year. Whether it's groceries or all the essentials like snacks, makeup, decorations, or even electronics, for an epic celebration, Swiggy Instamart is here to make sure the party never stops.”