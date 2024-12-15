Swiggy Instamart delivers Manish Malhotra designer ‘Shagun Lifafas’ in 10 minutes

New Delhi: This wedding season, Swiggy Instamart, has launched a wedding store that delivers all the essentials in just 10 minutes.

The brand has partnered with the fashion designer Manish Malhotra to create designer Shagun Lifafas and deliver in 10 minutes.

Swiggy Instamart has created an ad featuring Malhotra to promote their collaboration.

The film is a hilarious take on the concept of ‘extra’, showing how even the most ordinary experiences can be transformed into something extraordinary with a little flair.

The film follows a delivery executive standing next to his modest bike while the legendary designer examines every detail with his signature keen eye. “Needs more… oomph!” Manish declares, before turning the humble bike into a sparkling work of art. Handles are adorned with flair, the wheels shimmer with accents, and the seat is draped in gota-patti. As the delivery executive reminds him, “Voh engine hai” (that’s the engine), Manish inquires with his assistant, “He knows he’s delivering a Manish Malhotra, right?”.

The ad:

Hari Kumar G, Chief Business Officer, Swiggy Instamart, said, “In the past few weeks, we've seen a surge in orders for kurtas, makeup items, and other essentials from Swiggy Instamart's wedding store. Manish Malhotra's brilliance has always brought magic to weddings, and we're excited to showcase his touch on our platform through these exclusive Shagun Lifafas. This partnership combines convenience with luxury, ensuring that this wedding season, everyone can make an entrance—Manish Malhotra style!"

Swiggy’s Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer, Phani Kishan Addepalli, wrote on X, “As we were brainstorming ideas on how to make this wedding season memorable, a teammate said, "Sabko Manish thodi milta hai.”