Swiggy Bolt campaign brings 10-minute delivery to life with Rishabh Pant

New Delhi: Swiggy shared that Bolt on Swiggy, its quick food delivery service, has teamed up with Rishabh Pant to showcase its 10-minute food delivery promise in a new digital campaign.

The ad film has been conceptualised by Moonshot and has been written by Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, Puneet Chadha, and Deep Joshi.

The film opens with Rishabh Pant and his friend lounging on a couch, scrolling through their phones. The friend, visibly frustrated, exclaims, “Yaar, bohot bhookh lagi hai!” Calmly, Rishabh replies, “Bata kya khayega? Swiggy se 10-minute mein deliver ho jayega. Fresh ekdum.” Intrigued, the friend asks, “10 minute mein?” This sparks his imagination as upbeat music kicks in, and he visualises chefs running through bustling streets, cooking on the go—tossing noodles mid-air, grilling skewers on portable grills, and even preparing naans in a moving tandoor.

The scene cuts back to reality as the doorbell rings, revealing Rishabh receiving a steaming hot food order from a Bolt on Swiggy’s delivery partner. With a knowing smile, Rishabh casually explains how Swiggy Bolt ensures such lightning-fast delivery by having its delivery partners positioned near restaurants, ready to act at a short notice. His friend, clearly impressed but trying to mask his amazement, responds with a nonchalant nod, pretending he already knew. The film concludes with a voiceover emphasizing Bolt on Swiggy Food’s promise of delivering fresh, hot food in just 10 minutes.

Rohit Kapoor, Swiggy Food Marketplace, said, "Bolt on Swiggy Food was built to change the way we think about food delivery—speed without compromise. Fresh meals, just the way they should be, in just 10 minutes. It is also about creating an opportunity for our restaurant partners to participate in quick delivery. But every time we talk about it, the reactions range from amazement to complete disbelief. This film takes that thought and runs with it (quite literally). With Rishabh Pant at the centre of the action, this film brings Bolt of Swiggy’s promise to life in a way only he can."

The film: