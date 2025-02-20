SW Network and Flipkart orchestrate eyebrow dance campaign for Samsung F06 5G launch

New Delhi: SW Network has transformed the Samsung F06 5G launch on Flipkart into a nationwide cultural phenomenon through an innovative eyebrow dance challenge.

At the heart of the campaign was a film featuring Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana, whose participation kickstarted a social media movement. The agency further amplified the campaign through strategic partnerships with digital influencers Jannat and Faisu, creating a ripple effect across social platforms.



Film:

The agency capitalised on an unexpected Flipkart app glitch, turning it into a meme moment that sparked organic conversations across social media. The phenomenon spread rapidly as influencers and meme pages joined in, creating content around Samsung Galaxy F06 5G searches on Flipkart.

The campaign's reach extended through multiple consumer touchpoints. SW Network orchestrated unique eyebrow transformation trends and integrated the campaign's signature track into dance communities. The agency also conceptualised digital billboard campaigns across cities, featuring inclusive messaging such as "This phone is for everyone and everyone is having fun with it. Be it Maa G or Papa G or Beta G."

"Our goal was to create something beyond traditional advertising. Something people would genuinely want to participate in," said Raghav Bagai, Co-Founder of SW Network. "The eyebrow dance challenge evolved into a cultural moment that truly resonated nationwide. Watching influencers, dance communities, and everyday users embrace it and make it their own validated our approach of blending entertainment with engagement."

Ekta Checker, Associate Director - Category & Central Marketing, said, "Working with SW Network, we transformed a product launch into a movement that connected with consumers in unexpected ways. Their deep understanding of social trends and meme culture ensured the excitement spread everywhere from social media feeds to dance floors and billboards."

Yeh kya glitch chal raha hai bhai? Flipkart glitch kar raha hai. Abhi search kiya, meme mili phone nahi! 🤡📱 pic.twitter.com/bPg9GpjN6A — Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) February 16, 2025

Flipkart, ye mobile dikhane ka app hai ya meme generator? 😂 Flipkart glitch is glitching pic.twitter.com/a3Yq9078zR — Prof cheems ॐ (@Prof_Cheems) February 16, 2025