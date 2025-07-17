Suresh and Priyanka Raina question parenting priorities in Maate’s campaign

New Delhi: Maate’s latest campaign brings attention to a contradiction it observes in contemporary parenting, where many are meticulous about choices such as adult skincare or restaurant reviews, yet often accept baby care products without examining their ingredients.

Titled #EffectiveBabyCare×Maate, the campaign features brand founders Suresh Raina and Priyanka Raina and focuses on what it calls the gap between marketing language and ingredient integrity in the baby care category. The films take a direct tone, asking: “Do you even know what’s in your baby’s lotion?”

Through a mix of observational storytelling and stylised visuals, the ads call out the industry’s overuse of descriptors like “mild,” “natural,” or “pure,” suggesting that such terms are often used without scrutiny of the actual formulation. According to the brand, many baby lotions and oils contain synthetic ingredients, undisclosed fragrances, and preservatives that could lead to skin irritation, rashes, or in some cases, hormonal disruption.

“Most people assume ‘baby products’ are automatically safe,” adds Suresh Raina, co-founder and Indian cricketer. “But we’ve learned that safe isn’t the finish line. It has to work too.”

“We’ve all been that parent,” says Priyanka Raina, co-founder of Maate. “So careful with everything in our lives, but far too casual about what touches our baby’s skin every day. That had to change.”

Watch the campaign films: