Supply6 vouches for health with AB de Villiers

Delhi: Supply6, a D2C nutrition startup, has released a TV commercial featuring cricketer AB de Villiers.

The commercial showcases Villiers, famously known as Mr. 360, incorporating Supply6 360 into his daily routine.

Vaibhav Bandari, Co-founder and CEO of Supply6, shared his excitement about the launch, saying, "We are thrilled to introduce Supply6 360 with AB de Villiers, an epitome of health and fitness. Supply6 360 offers consumers a simple yet powerful way to address multiple health needs. It enhances physical health, supports mental agility, and boosts overall vitality, making it indispensable for individuals striving for peak performance in their daily lives."

Rahul Jacob, Co-Founder of Supply6, added, "With AB de Villiers' support, we aim to inspire more people to prioritize their wellness. The ad emphasizes our commitment to providing an easy way to address dietary gaps. With AB de Villiers endorsing our product, we're not just promoting a supplement; we're advocating for a healthy lifestyle that values sustained health, good gut health and energy."