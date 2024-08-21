Supertails’ bow-ntiful rap meow-ses over cat v/s dog debate

New Delhi: Supertails has launched a campaign for this year’s annual Swag Sale. This year’s campaign brings a twist to the debate between cat-lovers and dog-lovers through a rap-battle that lets dogs and cats take the mic to settle the score themselves.

Reflecting on last year's success, where the Swag Sale campaign resulted in a 40% increase in direct traffic, over 12 million views, and a 20% rise in brand search volumes, the brand looks at crossing even more milestones this year.

Supertails founders Varun Sadana, Aman Tekriwal, and Vineet Khanna are eager about this year’s initiative and said, “As we gear up for our annual Swag Sale, our commitment to building a close-knit community of pet parents in India remains stronger than ever. At Supertails, we thrive on the love and trust of our customers, and this campaign is a testament to that. The SWAG 2024 campaign is all about pushing creative boundaries, aiming to deliver fresh, engaging experiences that resonate deeply with pet lovers. Our vision is to create a one-stop platform that caters to all the needs of pet parents, ensuring they have everything they need to care for their furry family members- be it a dog, a cat or even a turtle!”.

The Swag Sale features partnerships with more than 150 brands, boosted by collaborations with over 100 influencers in the pet care category. The brand film, created by Supertails’ in-house team in collaboration with Green Chutney Films, will be featured across YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

