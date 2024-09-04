SuperBottoms taps into motherly instincts of Alia Bhatt in latest film

Delhi: SuperBottoms, a sustainable D2C reusable cloth diaper brand, launched its new campaign, ‘It Feels Right’ starring their investor and brand ambassador, Alia Bhatt.

This campaign with Bhatt aims to connect with parents on an emotional level.

Pallavi Utagi, CEO and Co-founder, SuperBottoms, explained the thought behind the campaign, “At SuperBottoms, we understand that parenting is driven by the deep desire to provide the best for your child. Our latest campaign captures the innate satisfaction that comes from choosing products that combine unparalleled comfort with eco-friendly values. We are committed to help families make informed choices that are beneficial for their children and environmentally responsible.”

Featuring in the 'It Feels Right' campaign, Bhatt stated, “As a mother, I’m thrilled to join SuperBottoms in their mission to build a sustainable future for our children. Their commitment to creating eco-friendly diapers that don’t compromise on safety or comfort empowers us as parents to make meaningful choices. I’m excited to be part of this positive change for our kids and the planet.”

SuperBottoms new brand campaign comprises a total of 3 ads featuring Bhatt. This campaign has been conceptualised by Leo Burnett. To kickstart the campaign, it has been launched across multiple digital platforms.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C_agJ2IiWum/

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C_cdni1gtAn/

https://www.instagram.com/p/C_dGW-Ug-qO/