Super 7 of the week: Ads that turn everyday moments into sharp storytelling

New Delhi: This week’s brand campaigns use a mix of humour, emotion, and real-life situations to deliver messages that feel both entertaining and relatable. Across categories like food, personal care, insurance, and pet nutrition, brands are leaning into everyday experiences, whether it’s dealing with hair loss, uncomfortable sleep, or even falling into a music routine.

Well-known faces like Sunil Grover, Kapil Sharma, and Ayushmann Khurrana help bring these stories to life, while shows like CID and Special Ops add a dose of nostalgia and drama. The formats vary, from spoof detective stories and breakup-themed monologues to scam awareness drives and pet care films, but each one manages to connect through simple, direct storytelling.

Here’s a look at seven standout ads from the week that use creativity to make familiar moments feel fresh again.

Sunil Grover joins Traya to call out the biggest hair loss myth

Actor and comedian Sunil Grover stars in Traya’s latest ad film, which revisits the real-life experience of a customer struggling with hair loss and self-image. The narrative questions a common belief in Indian households that regrowth isn’t possible once hair is lost.

The film follows a young man confronted by an elder’s scepticism, only for Grover’s character to highlight a transformation visible in a photo, the man now has fuller hair than on his wedding day. The storyline is based on the experience of Nikhil, a Traya user, who recalls the emotional impact of hair loss and the positive outcome of treatment combining Ayurveda, dermatology, and nutrition.

Watch the campaign films:

ITC’s Bingo! Mad Angles teams up with CID to crack the ‘Mystery Pickle’ case

ITC’s Bingo! Mad Angles has launched a limited-edition variant called Mystery Pickle, supported by a campaign in collaboration with the long-running TV crime series CID. The campaign centres on a spoof detective episode featuring ACP Pradyuman, Daya, and Dr Salunkhe investigating the origins of the new flavour.

Styled like a classic CID case, the film includes forensic humour, familiar catchphrases, and a parallel-universe twist as the trio encounter alternate versions of themselves. An on-pack game invites consumers to guess the mystery flavour, tying into the interactive format of the campaign.

Watch the campaign films:

‘Peps’ latest campaign turns sleep discomfort into a breakup conversation



Peps Industries has launched a new campaign titled Some Breakups are Necessary, using satirical storytelling to highlight the need for mattress replacement when comfort wears out.

Created in partnership with filmmaker duo Athreya Arabbhi and Avinash Hariharan, the multilingual campaign opens with a woman appearing to end a romantic relationship—only to reveal she’s speaking to her old mattress. The twist sets the tone for a series of breakup-themed films reflecting on discomfort, lack of support, and misplaced loyalty.

The second instalment of the series was released today, with a third film titled Sorry, But Not Sorry expected next week. Each narrative draws on common relationship tropes, reframed to address sleep quality and evolving comfort needs.

Watch the campaign films:

Meta and JioHotstar team up in Special Ops 2.0 scam awareness drive

Meta and JioHotstar have collaborated on a scam awareness campaign centred on the series Special Ops 2.0, spotlighting the rise of “digital arrest” frauds.

The short film unfolds on the set of the show, where a crew member receives a threatening video call from a scammer posing as a police officer. Actor Kay Kay Menon, reprising his role as Himmat Singh, intervenes mid-shoot, exposing the fraud through satire and defusing the threat with mockery rather than confrontation.

The sequence brings attention to how scammers exploit fear and authority, while subtly introducing WhatsApp safety tools such as block, report, and silence unknown callers. The video ends with a reminder that stopping a scam can be as simple as a tap.

Watch the campaign films:

Kapil Sharma brings animal instincts to Policybazaar’s insurance campaign



Policybazaar’s latest campaign turns to humour and satire to underscore the risks of not comparing car insurance options. Featuring comedian Kapil Sharma, the two-film series uses animal analogies to signal common consumer oversights, specifically, overpaying for insurance.

The campaign, conceptualised by MagicCircle, centres on a zebra character who represents buyers failing to check alternatives. In Sharma’s words, “Na na… galat samajh rahe hain aap. Ye Zebra nahin hai,” before explaining that someone who pays more than necessary is no zebra but a “gadha” (donkey). The second film follows a similar narrative structure, reinforcing the message through exaggerated and comedic setups.

Creative leads for the campaign include Dheeraj Renganath (Co-founder and CCO), Natwar Singh (Co-founder and ECD), and Gaurangi Mathur (Group Creative Director). Production was handled by Ksilent Productions, with Amit Satyaveer Singh directing and KC Pandey producing.

Watch the campaign films:

Pedigree and Whiskas films from Mars urge science-based feeding over sentiment

Mars Petcare has released two new brand films under its ‘Feed Them Like Cats and Dogs’ initiative for Pedigree® and Whiskas®, created by BBDO India and BBDO Guerrero. The campaign addresses the common yet harmful practice of feeding pets home-cooked meals out of love, which often lack essential nutrients. Supported by findings from Indian veterinarians, the films encourage pet parents to move from emotional to evidence-based feeding, highlighting the health benefits of nutritionally balanced, species-appropriate pet food.

Watch the campaign film:

Ayushmann Khurrana joins KITKAT and Spotify to remix your music breaks

KITKAT has teamed up with Spotify and actor Ayushmann Khurrana for a new campaign titled ‘Break the Loop’, encouraging listeners to break out of their routine music habits. Conceptualised by Leo Burnett, the campaign reimagines KITKAT’s signature break-time message for the digital age. Special edition packs come with QR codes that lead users to personalised Spotify playlists, introducing them to new genres and tracks beyond their usual preferences. The collaboration promotes musical discovery as a refreshing pause, blending brand storytelling with everyday listening experiences.



Watch the campaign films: