Super 7 ads of week: From WWE Mania to Kannada Lessons and a ‘Disguised’ Milind Soman

New Delhi: The Super 7 ads feature handpicked ads that caught our attention for their creativity and artistry. With endless advertisement bombarding, it is tough for campaigns to leave an impression on viewers' minds. But here’s a list of ads that made the cut:

RCB serves sweet Kannada lessons, one jilebi at a time

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s new cultural campaign finds a unique way to unite the team’s multilingual loyalists. In the initiative, RCB invites fans to taste the sweetness of Kannada, the local language of Bengaluru and Karnataka, through specially crafted, edible jilebis shaped like essential Kannada.

Watch the campaign:

BHIM shows India’s changing relationship with money in ‘Paison Ki Kadar’ campaign

BHIM UPI’s latest campaign aims to position the app as ‘Bharat Ka Apna Payments App’. The campaign titled ‘Paison Ki Kadar’, showcases how India’s relationship with money is built on trust and familiarity, even as payment methods evolve. Conceptualised by Tilt Brand Solutions, the campaign comprises five brand films presented in a slice-of-life format. The campaign marks the launch of BHIM 3.0.

Watch the campaign:

Aussie cricketer Travis Head goes full baddie in Uber Moto bike ride

Uber India’s new campaign for its bike taxi offering, Uber Moto, features Australian cricketer Travis Head as an anti-hero. Conceptualised and executed by FCB India and Uber, the campaign introduces Head as the ‘Hyderabaddie’, set against the backdrop of Hyderabad’s culture. The campaign depicts Head playing pranks on other city teams. The campaign starts with a teaser for the anti-hero’s entry. The series of films follow Head and his gang of 'Baddies' as they pull off pranks on rival teams then escape on Uber Moto.

Netflix leverages India’s WWE obsession to announce streaming deal

To mark the onset of their collaboration with WWE, Netflix has released a creative film. The film is a tribute that showcases how deep the fandom is and how it makes its way into extraordinary moments of a fan’s life. The film speaks to Netflix’s marketing strategy, designed to further fuel the WWE fandom in India.

Watch the film:

JSW Paints turns barren neighbourhood into IPL party in latest campaign

JSW Paints’ campaign for IPL 2025 - Rangon Ka Khel 2.0 embodies the spirit of cricket. Conceptualised by TBWA\India, the film begins on a familiar note, with a gully cricket match among a group of children. The match takes a turn with the unexpected arrival of cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Mithali Raj. With the anthem ‘Rangon Ka Khel Hai’, the film captures children, adults and cricketers uniting to repaint a neighbourhood with colours representing different IPL and WPL teams to watch cricket matches together as a community.

Watch the campaign:

Time for eye check-up if you can’t spot Milind Soman in new Centre for Sight campaign

Centre for Sight’s new campaign featuring actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman, urges people to take proactive care of their vision as they age.

Milind Soman appears in the film looking aged, grey-haired, and slow — mirroring how many assume 60 should look. But just as perception sets in, the story flips.

Soman removes his disguise and says that while age may touch the body, it doesn’t have to blur your vision — if you take care of it.

“If you don’t see clearly, you make mistakes. Don’t compromise on your vision. Trust the experts,” Soman says in the film.

Watch the film:

Who says sporty banda lagna chahiye rough, asks Joy Personal Care in new campaign

Joy Personal Care’s new campaign, in partnership with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), aims to challenge societal stereotypes around masculinity and self-care. The initiative features KKR players Manish Pandey, Venkatesh Iyer and Harshit Rana in a rap music video with the hook, “Who says sporty banda lagna chahiye rough?” The video aims to redefine masculinity by promoting the idea that men can embrace grooming and skincare without compromising their sporty or tough image.

Watch the campaign: