Super 7 ads of week: Coke goes invisible, Ranbir says sorry, Neena Gupta runs the kitchen

Mumbai: This week’s ad world packed a punch with campaigns that made us laugh and think. Whether it was a big-budget brand film or a cleverly crafted digital spot, we’ve handpicked the top 7 ads that stood out—for their creativity, storytelling, or sheer star power.

The list of 7 super ads featured on BestMediaInfo.com this week includes Coke Zero, Thomas Cook, Liebherr, Colgate, Traya, Myntra and MakeMyTrip.

Coke Zero's 'Zero' calorie message, delivered with invisible cans

The zero-calorie soft drink brand brought to life a campaign that is unlike a campaign. It showcases real-life models in an ad film they didn’t know they would be featured in. With no copy and no product, the campaign conceptualised by Ogilvy India as a part of WPP Open X, creates an impact without showing the product at all. This campaign is simple and effective, using a very clever idea to bring the delicious taste of a Coke Zero to life without the usual taglines and even the product.

Kartik Aaryan gives solution for hassle-free travel in latest Thomas Cook campaign

Thomas Cook’s recently launched Borderless Travel Card – a multi-currency product. The campaign features Kartik Aaryan and talks about the numerous forex-related challenges faced by India’s travellers. The ad-film highlights Thomas Cook’s Borderless Travel Card as the right solution.

This is presented in a conversation between two friends planning their upcoming holiday. While the friend struggles with managing multiple credit and debit cards, lounge access cards, international SIM cards and currency, Aaryan presents his Thomas Cook multicurrency Borderless Travel Card.

Neena Gupta turns into feisty mother-in-law in Liebherr’s latest campaign

The 3 film campaign featuring actress Neena Gupta highlights Liebherr’s advanced technology such as ‘hands-free opening,’ ‘lever handle’ and its ‘hot to cool’. Created by ad agency Rediffusion, the campaign captures moments between a saas (mother-in-law) and her bahu (daughter-in-law). Neena Gupta leads the conversation, watching in admiration as her bahu multitasks with Liebherr’s smart features.

Colgate’s new Indianis Dentris campaign, a new-age reminder to change toothbrush

In a bid to alter the way the brand interacts with the audience without preaching, Colgate released their latest campaign. The ad film captures the idea of how most Indians use their toothbrushes well past expiration.

The campaign by Ogilvy India showcases visitors at Mumbai’s iconic Botanical Garden and Zoo marveling at the supposed new species of flower, Indianis Dentris and its intricacies captured in macro photography. There’s Social media buzz with theories about its origins, and Indians wonder about this botanical discovery.

In the end we see that delicate bloom is not a flower at all. Just an overused toothbrush, lurking in millions of Indian bathrooms.

Javed Akhtar lends his voice to Traya’s ad film, advocating science-backed hair regrowth

Traya, a health-tech brand’ latest brand film, ‘Umeed Nahi Yakeen Karo!’ includes a voiceover by lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar.

The campaign captures the journey of men facing hair loss. The film depicts struggles like trying home remedies (ghar ke nuskhe) and falling for marketing gimmicks online that promise quick fixes but fail to deliver.

The film shows Traya shifting the narrative from hope to belief. The brand aims to reaffirm that it’s not just about hoping to regain hair; it’s about having yakeen (unwavering trust) in science-backed solutions.

Towards the end, the film highlights the brand’s recent clinical study, which claims that Traya’s customised regimen is three times more effective than using 5% Minoxidil alone.

Ranbir Kapoor and Triptii Dimri apologise to shoppers for side effects of shopping on Myntra

Myntra’s latest ‘Fashion With Caution’ campaign features Ranbir Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, as they issue a lighthearted ‘public apology’ to everyone who has found themselves in unexpected situations because of shopping on Myntra.

The campaign showcases how Myntra’s Shop by Occasion feature makes dressing up effortless, and the consequences that ensue. The two film campaign by Tilt Brand Solutions sarcastically remind Myntra’s customers to use fashion with caution!

25 years old MakeMyTrip’s new ad-film features brand ambassadors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh

The travel portal celebrates their milestone by releasing a new ad-film that highlights the evolution of travel in India and what the future could look like.

The film opens with Alia and Ranveer flipping through an old photo album, reminiscing about childhood vacations, when families arrived at hotels without prior bookings. It then transitions through different eras, showcasing the advent of cyber cafes for online reservations and the gradual shift to mobile apps that made travel planning effortless. The film captures how MakeMyTrip has made travel convenient.

As the story unfolds, it also offers a glimpse into the future - where Alia and Ranveer wonder, imagine what travel could look like 25 years from now.