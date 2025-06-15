Super 7 Ads of the Week: Where daily life meets smart storytelling

New Delhi: This week’s ad landscape offers a snapshot of how brands are engaging with the everyday, often steering clear of heavy-handed messaging in favour of more grounded, culturally tuned storytelling. From Amazon shifting its tone to focus on daily usefulness, to Meta’s effort to normalise AI as part of routine interactions, the emphasis lies in relevance over spectacle.

Across themes like morning commutes, generational divides, and decision fatigue, the campaigns highlight how advertising is increasingly leaning into the small, often overlooked moments that shape modern Indian life.

Here’s a roundup of the seven most standout campaigns, from DDB Mudra, Ogilvy, Creativeland Asia, and more.

Amazon shifts focus to daily relevance with ‘Everyday Store’ campaign

Amazon India’s latest campaign, crafted by Ogilvy, marks a transition from the brand’s long-held image as “the everything store” to a more grounded role as an “everyday store.” Highlighting the value of small, consistent efforts in daily life, the campaign unfolds through stories of neighbourly rivalry, intergenerational bonding, and playful parenting, all aimed at portraying Amazon as a practical companion in the everyday routines of Indian households.

DDB Mudra and Meta team up to launch the ‘Aaj kya karoge?’ campaign

DDB Mudra and Meta team up to launch the ‘Aaj kya karoge?’ campaign, positioning Meta AI as more than just a tech tool. Through a series of regional films and digital integrations, the campaign seeks to reframe AI as a friendly, everyday companion that fuels curiosity and creativity. From helping plan a meal to exploring new interests, Meta AI is presented as seamlessly woven into daily routines, encouraging spontaneous discovery across WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram.

Spotify taps into commute culture with multilingual campaign on everyday listening

Spotify’s latest campaign, crafted by Leo India, explores the emotional role of music during daily commutes through the simple question, “Toh aaj raaste mein kya suna?” Set in buses, autorickshaws, metros and cars, the regional-language films capture how everyday sounds, like ringtones and street noise. can unexpectedly spark musical memories, turning routine travel into personal moments of connection.

VIDA sparks generational debate on scooters with Kapoor duo in new campaign

VIDA’s latest campaign, ahead of its VX2 electric scooter launch, brings together Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in a playful family face-off over tradition versus innovation. The film uses humour and nostalgia to frame the shift from petrol scooters to electric models, highlighting evolving preferences across generations. Created by Creativeland Asia, the campaign leans into cultural storytelling over technical specs, setting the stage for the scooter’s launch in July.

Cipladine rebrands as ‘Fast Aid’ in new campaign featuring Neena Gupta

Cipla Health’s latest campaign for Cipladine, developed by Lowe Lintas, introduces the concept of “Fast Aid” to spotlight the product’s speed and reliability in treating everyday injuries. With Neena Gupta portraying a no-nonsense boss who exemplifies quick action, the films draw a parallel between her character and the antiseptic’s fast-acting formula. The campaign aims to reposition Cipladine as a modern essential in Indian households by focusing on efficiency over traditional first-aid norms.

Milkbasket tackles early morning disruptions with silent delivery campaign

Milkbasket’s ‘Door Bell Ki Chow Chow, No More Now’ campaign takes aim at everyday disturbances caused by early deliveries. Through relatable scenes of interrupted sleep, meetings and yoga sessions, the campaign promotes the brand’s 7 AM silent doorstep service, designed to deliver groceries without knocking, ringing or requiring OTPs. The films reflect a broader shift towards convenience that respects personal time and routine.

Jackie Shroff brings playful relief to Gen Z’s decision fatigue in KitKat’s ‘Snap to Decide’ campaign

KitKat’s new campaign, ‘Snap to Decide’, playfully addresses the growing sense of decision fatigue among Gen Z by reviving a simple ritual—snapping a KitKat bar and letting the longer piece make the decision. Starring Jackie Shroff as a calm, no-nonsense mentor, the film shows him guiding young adults through moments of everyday indecision, whether it’s choosing a playlist, deciding what to eat, or picking weekend plans. The campaign embraces humour and nostalgia while blending traditional brand cues with a digital-first sensibility, further extended by influencers creating relatable online content.

