Super 7 ads of the week that had us laughing, thinking, and looking twice

New Delhi: This week’s ads are turning heads as brands use a range of tones to connect with audiences, some through humour, others through local stories or everyday emotion. Swiggy Instamart turns a house robbery into a comedy, Chupa Chups brings chaos to a carrom game, and Snapdeal adds a twist to a visit to the doctor. Meanwhile, Britannia and Myntra focus on culture and identity, with quieter, more thoughtful storytelling. Together, these seven campaigns show how brands are finding new ways to stay fresh and relatable.

Instamart’s latest ad turns a home robbery into a comedy of convenience

Swiggy’s Instamart has released a new campaign that uses absurdist humour to highlight its expanded product range, now exceeding 35,000 items, including home appliances, electronics, and everyday essentials.

Titled Big or Small, We Deliver It All, the ad, conceptualised by Moonshot Films, depicts a home break-in that escalates into comic domesticity. The burglars end up helping around the house as the family awaits deliveries of new items they suggest are worth stealing. The punchline arrives when an Instamart delivery executive turns up at the door, freezing the burglars mid-scene.

Watch the campaign film:

Britannia launches ‘A Bite of TN’ to celebrate Tamil Nadu Day

Britannia Milk Bikis has unveiled A Bite of TN, a hyperlocal campaign developed by Talented to mark Tamil Nadu Day. Featuring a stop-motion film, print ads and 80 pincode-specific billboards across 19 districts, the campaign celebrates the distinctive way locals bite around the Milk Bikis border.

The billboards, filtered by pincode, point to specific cultural sites and landmarks, serving as a visual curation of Tamil Nadu. These include iconic references such as Thalaivar’s glasses and Madurai malli (jasmine), along with nods to local subcultures, food joints and parks.

Watch the campaign film:

Chupa Chups channels everyday absurdity in ‘Samajh Ke Bahar’ campaign

Chupa Chups has launched a new campaign for its Sweet & Sour Belts, using surreal humour to depict how the flavour clash transforms routine situations into chaotic fun. Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the ad follows a group of friends playing carrom as the scene spirals into absurdity after they bite into the product.

The film extends the brand’s ‘Forever Fun’ positioning, using quirky storytelling to capture the unpredictable energy of sweet-and-sour fusion. The campaign is live across TV, digital, and social media.

Watch the campaign film:

Snapdeal turns heads with new campaign ‘Nazar Atak Jaaye’

Snapdeal has rolled out a satirical campaign titled Nazar Atak Jaaye, developed by its in-house team. Set in a doctor’s clinic, the film uses humour and visual metaphor to show the “head-turning” effect of Snapdeal’s affordable fashion range.

Targeted at aspirational shoppers beyond major metros, the campaign highlights Snapdeal’s budget-first fashion offering, with over 80% of orders priced under Rs 599 and 90% of sales coming from fashion and lifestyle.

Watch the campaign film:

Myntra’s ‘It’s You 2.0’ considers how everyday fashion choices reflect inner growth

Myntra’s latest campaign, It’s You 2.0, explores how daily fashion choices intersect with identity and personal evolution.

Through a series of short films, the campaign draws on real-life moments from both urban and regional India, touching on themes of authenticity, ambition and self-assurance. The narratives portray fashion as part of everyday self-expression, reflecting the platform’s widening reach beyond metros.

Watch the campaign film:

Shah Rukh Khan adds the ‘Wow’ to Sunfeast’s Wowzers

Sunfeast Wowzers, a cracker-based snack from ITC, has launched a new campaign featuring Shah Rukh Khan. Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the film is set to roll out across digital platforms with the tagline Iske Har Bite Mein Hai Wow.

The TVC uses Khan’s presence to frame the product as an indulgent snack, highlighting its layered texture and cheese-forward profile. The campaign is part of Sunfeast’s attempt to build distinct positioning within the cracker segment.

Watch the campaign film

Magic Moments taps into everyday magic with Kriti Sanon in ‘Ishaara Samajh Le’

Vodka brand Magic Moments has launched a new campaign featuring actor Kriti Sanon, centred around a music video titled Ishaara Samajh Le. Developed by VML and produced by Hogarth Films, the video explores how gestures and moods shape casual, unplanned moments of connection.

Set to a track that repeats the phrase “Ishaara Samajh Le”, the video follows Sanon through everyday scenes, informal gatherings, spontaneous dancing, and ambient exchanges, with the storytelling driven more by atmosphere than dialogue.

Watch the campaign film: