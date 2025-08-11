Super 7 ads of the week: Sweet stories, playful twists, memorable scenes

New Delhi: This week’s ads brought together a mix of fun, warmth, and everyday moments people can relate to. Some made us laugh with playful stories, while others touched the heart with family scenes and small acts of care. We saw brands talk about overthinking, share sweet treats, celebrate growth, and even tease each other in good humour. Familiar faces like Shah Rukh Khan and T Rajendar added their own charm, making the messages more memorable. From kitchen conversations to technology jokes, each of these seven campaigns found its own way to stand out and connect with people.

Center Fresh becomes the pause button for overthinking

Center Fresh has launched its new ‘Dimaag pe rakhe lagam’ campaign, created by Ogilvy, to address the everyday overthinking faced by young audiences. Inspired by the India Overthinking Report (YouGov) which found 81% of people spend over three hours a day overthinking, the campaign uses two humorous TVCs directed by Nitesh Tiwari to depict how small triggers can spiral into chaotic thoughts.

Positioning its mint as a quick reset for mental clarity, Center Fresh shifts from being just about taste to offering “mental freshness,” rolling out the campaign across TV, digital, and social media.

T Rajendar joins CRED to show why good credit matters

CRED has teamed up with T Rajendar for a new regional campaign that blends his trademark dramatic style with a simple financial literacy message. Backed by a CRED–YouGov survey showing Chennai’s rising financial awareness, 65% know their exact credit score, over half actively use credit, and nearly half manage money through apps, the film speaks directly to ‘TR Nation.’

Rajendar narrates how good credit can unlock exclusive rewards on CRED, from jewellery and holidays to gadgets and makeovers, turning a late-night doomscroll into a tour of benefits. Running for six weeks across Tamil Nadu, the campaign also features curated local and national offers plus limited-edition TR merchandise in the CRED Store.

Navi highlights rapid rise of its UPI platform in new campaign

Navi Technologies has rolled out a fresh brand campaign celebrating the meteoric growth of Navi UPI over the past two years, calling it India’s fastest-growing UPI platform. Developed with Sideways, the campaign, titled Some things grow unbelievably fast, uses surreal humour in two quirky TVCs to illustrate rapid transformation, mirroring the app’s swift climb in the digital payments space.

The campaign debuted on JioCinema and Sony LIV during the India vs. England Test match, and will be amplified across YouTube, digital platforms, print, connected TV, and offline channels, with more creative formats to follow in the coming months.

Shah Rukh Khan brings a sweet twist to tiffin time in Sunfeast Dark Fantasy ad

Sunfeast Dark Fantasy has unveiled the latest film in its ongoing Har Dil Ki Sweet Ending campaign, featuring Shah Rukh Khan in a heartwarming, humorous take on family mealtime moments. Conceptualised by FCB Ulka, the ad is built around the insight that while meals often end with dessert, tiffin boxes rarely get the same sweet treatment.

In the film, Khan plays a father plotting with his son to sneak a Dark Fantasy cookie into his lunchbox, only to realise mum has already outsmarted them. The playful narrative celebrates everyday family mischief while reinforcing the brand’s message of bringing indulgence to daily life.

Nestlé MILKMAID’s new TVC brings sweet stories to life

Nestlé MILKMAID has unveiled a new TVC directed by Ram Madhvani, celebrating the warmth of families cooking together and the joy of homemade desserts. The film introduces MILKMAID’s new resealable pack, designed for everyday convenience and easy storage.

Through heartwarming visuals, the ad captures how shared kitchen moments create lasting memories, while reinforcing the brand’s legacy of great taste across generations. Manav Sahni, Head, Dairy Business, Nestlé India, said the film honours MILKMAID’s timeless role in Indian kitchens and its ability to elevate dessert flavours.

Google pokes fun at Apple’s delayed AI rollout in new Pixel 10 advert

Google’s new Pixel 10 ad playfully mocks Apple for delaying its AI-powered Siri features promised at WWDC 2024. While some Apple Intelligence tools launched with iOS 18, the much-hyped Siri upgrades remain missing over a year later.

The narrator quips, “If you buy a new phone because of a feature that's ‘coming soon,’ but it's been ‘coming soon’ for a full year, you could change your definition of ‘soon,’ or you could just change your phone.”

Ending with “Ask more of your phone” and the Pixel 10’s 20 August launch date, the spot pairs Apple-style sleek visuals with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s The Next Episode.

Flywire’s The Empty Nest returns with focus on payment safety

Flywire has launched the third instalment of its digital series The Empty Nest, created with ^atom network. Continuing the father-daughter story from its award-winning first film, the new chapter shifts from emotional separation to the risks of international fee transfers.

Starring Varun Badola, the lighter, humorous episodes tackle issues like unsecured payment links and delays with traditional bank transfers, highlighting Flywire’s secure, fast, and globally trusted solutions.

The short-form “micro dramas” blend product benefits with relatable family moments, keeping the brand’s storytelling consistent while addressing real concerns faced by parents sending children abroad.

