New Delhi: This week’s ads brought a lively mix of humour, emotion and everyday stories, with brands across food, fashion, payments and automotive trying fresh ways to spark attention. Celebrities, quick social videos and visually rich films all played a part, while some campaigns turned to tech-driven ideas to deepen audience engagement. From light-hearted moments to cultural celebrations and immersive experiences, the new releases show how brands are leaning into relatable situations and strong storytelling rather than heavy product pushes. Here’s a look at the standout campaigns of the week and the different ways they tried to connect with viewers.

Johny Lever reacts to KFC’s Great Feastival menu

Comedy star Johny Lever features in KFC’s latest video for the Great Feastival menu, taking a humorous look at the spread of chicken meals. The clip opens with Johny in a dramatic mood, reflecting on his range, only to find himself “out-ranged” by the Feastival offerings. From the Chizza to the Double Down Burger and Gold Zinger, the menu mirrors the many personas he plays, tragic hero, over-dramatic poet, and calm narrator. The video captures his humour and energy as he reacts to the variety, showing the playful spirit behind KFC’s Great Feastival menu.

Dabur launches Systematic Immunity Plan with digital health tracker

Dabur India has introduced the Systematic Immunity Plan (S.I.P.), a four-pronged wellness initiative centred on daily habits and the use of Dabur Chyawanprash. The plan combines balanced nutrition, regular exercise, consistent intake of Chyawanprash, and a digital Immunity Score assessment to help users track and improve their immune health. Accessible via a barcode on the product, the tool provides personalised insights on lifestyle, diet, and exercise to support stronger immunity. The campaign encourages proactive, systematic health management, highlighting daily practices as a long-term strategy to enhance overall wellbeing rather than reacting to illness.

Tata Coffee Grand rolls out ad reflecting Gen Z perspectives in everyday moments

Tata Coffee Grand has released a new campaign, ‘Not Just Your Regular Coffee’, centred on individuality and self-expression among younger consumers. Featuring actors Abhay Verma and Pratibha Ranta, the films depict everyday scenarios shaped by Gen Z attitudes, with an emphasis on authenticity and challenging convention. The brand positions its Premium variant, known for its Flavour Locked Crystals and the distinctive ‘Shik Shik Shik’ sound, as central to the narrative. The campaign will run across digital platforms, social channels, and youth-focused media in major cities during the winter season.

Škoda Auto India takes fans on a ‘Mind Drive’ to experience Octavia RS thrill

Škoda Auto India, in collaboration with BBH India, has launched ‘Mind Drive’, a unique hypnosis experience letting fans feel the thrill of the Octavia RS. As an extension of the ‘Heartbreak’ campaign, the initiative responds to the surge of interest after the car sold out within 20 minutes of launch. Designed with hypnotherapist Danish Sheikh, participants undergo a multi-sensory journey imagining the car’s roar, acceleration, and road rhythm. ‘Mind Drive’ follows prior innovations in the campaign, including the Octavia RS Non-Owner’s Manual and Driver’s Seat Perfume, enhancing fan engagement beyond physical ownership.

Gopal Snacks presents Gathiya as answer to small hunger ft Tara Sutaria, Mithila Palkar and Ridhi Dogra

Gopal Snacks has introduced “Life Mein Khali Pet Kuchh Nahi Hota”, a campaign positioning its Gathiya as a fix for small hunger between meals. Created by Scarecrow M&C Saatchi, the three-film series shows how hunger disrupts daily situations across dating, workplace conversations, and family interactions. Featuring Tara Sutaria, Mithila Palkar and Ridhi Dogra, the films highlight relatable moments where moods and interactions falter until Gathiya steps in as a snack option. The campaign runs across television, OTT, digital, print and outdoor platforms.

Ishaan Khatter and Krithi Shetty showcase quick, secure everyday payments with Mastercard

Mastercard has introduced ‘Tap Your Phone, Pay in Style’, a five-film campaign portraying mobile contactless payments as quick, secure and part of everyday personal expression. Featuring Ishaan Khatter and Krithi Shetty, the initiative unfolds in phases, beginning with teasers, followed by full films and weekly digital content. Influencers across lifestyle, finance and entertainment will share their own ‘tap moments’, supported by interactive polls, quizzes and music-led engagement. The campaign also extends into physical venues such as cafés and clubs through dedicated ‘tap zones’, presenting tap-to-pay as an intuitive, seamless gesture in daily life.

Malabar Gold celebrates India’s bridal heritage ft Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor

Malabar Gold and Diamonds has released the 15th edition of its Brides of India campaign, presenting the diversity of Indian bridal traditions through a large-format film and a cast of 22 brides and 10 celebrities. Directed by Abhishek Varman, the film brings together visual and musical elements to portray rituals, regional identities and the emotional significance of bridal jewellery. The campaign showcases craftsmanship from across India, including polki work, temple-inspired gold, kasavu influences and Bengal’s motifs. This year’s edition continues the property’s focus on cultural breadth, regional design and pan-India accessibility.