Super 7 ads of the week: Ranbir-Kriti Go ‘O,’ Ganguly turns Gangoogly

New Delhi: From the playful chaos of ‘Sourav Gangoogly’s Google queries to the colour burst of Motorola’s latest tech launch, this week’s most memorable campaigns had one thing in common—star power backed by strong storytelling.

Ozone made a splash with Ranbir Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, Lovetc roped in Janhvi Kapoor to amplify its beauty buzz, and Britannia 50-50 put a quirky spin on umpiring. Meanwhile, Vadilal’s new mascot, ‘Vaddy,’ brought back nostalgia, and Agoda teamed up with Atlys to simplify travel woes.

Here are the ‘Top 7 campaigns’ that stood out this week—for their insight, execution, or simply their ability to stick in your head.

Ozone launches brand campaign with brand ambassadors Ranbir Kapoor and Kriti Sanon

Created by Fatmen and produced by Bang Bang, the campaign highlights the brand’s architectural solutions provided to overcome constraints in design idea. The architectural hardware solutions company signed on Kapoor and Sanon as brand ambassadors and released their campaign – Makes the World Go O.

Ananya Birla’s Lovetc campaign unveils Janhvi Kapoor as brand ambassador

The homegrown beauty brand’s campaign was launched on Kapoor’s social media handles and across digital platforms.

Britannia 50-50 returns with 2nd season of 4th Umpire

Conceptualised by Schbang, the campaign lets fans step into the shoes of an umpire, as they watch match situations and predict what happens next. Correct predictions unlock rewards like match tickets and cashback. The new TVCs shows people making umpiring decisions in places like train compartments or even deciding who got the kite first in a neighbourhood squabble based on the theme ‘Ab India Mein Har Koi Banega Umpire.’

Sourav Gangoogly spares no one in latest Google campaign

Conceptualised by Bare Bones Collective, campaign features Sourav Ganguly, Virendra Sehwag, Anil Kumble, Mohammed Kaif, Shane Watson, Eoin Morgan, all ambushed by Gangoogly’s endless queries Google has dropped its latest campaign featuring Sourav Ganguly as Sourav Gangoogly.

Rasha Thadani paints dull subway with ‘Colour Me Moto’ shades

Motorola's soon to be launched laptop, Moto Book 60 and tablet Moto Pad 60 Pro features Thadani in their campaign. The association has started with a TVC where Thadani is featured with the Moto Book 60 with the proposition ‘Colour Me Moto’, which takes viewers into the world of Moto colours.

Vadilal’s new mantra, Zara Muskuraiye, Vadilal Khaiye

This campaign unveils a new look and identity for Vadilal ice-creams. It has been created by 82.5 Communications, and aims to resonate with the nostalgic audience. The brand also launched their new mascot, Vaddy.

Agoda and Atlys promise to deal with travel hassle in latest campaign

The campaign aims to highlight the stress associated with travelling abroad such as fear of overpaying for flights, accommodation, and concerns over visa approvals. Digital travel platform Agoda and visa processing platform Atlys have launched a co-branded marketing and advertising campaign in India, focusing on simplifying international travel.