Super 7 ads of the week: Pepsi, BGMI, Netflix, Parle Marie and more light up the screen

New Delhi: This week’s edition of BestMediaInfo.com’s Super 7 Ads features a mix of creativity, nostalgia, and innovation across categories.

From Pepsi’s new global campaign with David Beckham championing the spirit of doing what you love, to Mercedes-Benz’s cinematic storytelling featuring Roger Federer, brands have pulled out all the stops.

Other standout campaigns include BGMI’s playful chalk-fight film, Taj Mahal Tea’s musical kettle installation, Parle Marie’s witty take on brand recall, Netflix’s heartwarming WrestleMania promo with Khali, and Intel’s AI-powered vision for education.

Here’s a roundup of the top seven campaigns making waves this week.

Roger Federer reveals reason behind Mercedes-Benz’s excellence in latest campaign

The brand campaign primarily focuses on visual storytelling that leverages digital and television, leveraging Instagram as a digital platform, with content collaboration with key opinion leaders’ activation

Embedded in the brand philosophy that true luxury is felt, not just seen, the campaign aims to highlight the emotional experience of owning and driving a Mercedes-Benz.

As part of the campaign, the brand has launched a film featuring tennis player and Mercedes-Benz brand ambassador Federer.

The campaign is anchored on six pillars that aim to embody the spirit of the brand:

Doing things you love is never a waste, says David Beckham in Pepsi ad



Pepsi has launched a new campaign for its “Thirsty For More” platform, featuring Beckham. The campaign’s key message is, "If you love it, it's never a waste."

“Thirsty For More” is Pepsi’s global platform.

Beckham is known for his love for football and motorbiking.

That’s what Thirsty For More is all about, it’s not about chasing the next big thing—it’s about doing what you truly enjoy, regardless of what others might expect, Pepsi said in a statement.

Pepsi’s new campaign film aims to showcase moments like spending time gaming with friends and dancing at a gig, belting out karaoke or taking a road trip detour just because.

The film ends with Beckham delivering the campaign’s Thirsty For More message: "If you love it, it's never a waste."

BGMI reimagines gameplay challenges as school chalk fight in latest ad

Created in collaboration with Enormous, the film BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), titled “Everybody loves a good fight”, explores how the universal thrill of battle lives within us all



Set in an Indian high school, the film captures a chalk fight that erupts during class.

What starts as harmless mischief soon transforms into a battlefield with slow-motion sequences, dramatic standoffs, and choreographed chaos, mirroring the gameplay of BGMI.

Behind the scenes: How Taj Mahal Tea and Ogilvy built life-size kettle that plays music

Taj Mahal Tea’s latest campaign blends music, engineering, and storytelling, turning steam into sound with a 500-litre kettle that plays flute



What if your cup of tea didn’t just calm your nerves but also played a raga?Nearly two years after the Megh Santoor installation—a rain-activated billboard that played Raag Megh—HUL’s Taj Mahal Tea and Ogilvy have returned with another sensory-led activation. This time, steam takes centre stage.

Unveiled in Vijayawada, the new campaign titled ‘Chai Bansuri’ features a life-sized tea kettle that produces live music using steam. As the tea brews, the rising steam flows through a specially engineered flute embedded in the spout, delivering a live rendition of Raag Hamsadhwani, a Carnatic raga known for its uplifting tone.

Parle urges consumers to say ‘Parle Marie’ to avoid trouble in TVC

The campaign highlights importance of biscuit’s full name, capturing everyday scenarios where asking for a “Marie” biscuit results in unexpected confusion



The TVC captures everyday scenarios where the simple act of asking for a “Marie” biscuit results in unexpected confusion.

Netflix cheers up ‘udaas’ Khali in latest WrestleMania promo



The ad film for WrestleMania on Netflix is written and produced in-house by the agency One Hand Clap. It features Khali trying his hand at a variety of activities — from creating social media content and making reels to appearing on reality shows and working a 9-to-5 job.

Yet, he admits that nothing quite matches the excitement of his WWE days, and upon discovering that WrestleMania is now streaming on Netflix, his enthusiasm comes rushing back.

Intel AI PC helps students find solutions in latest campaign

Intel has launched a new campaign that delves into the relationship between technology and education.

The campaign showcases how PCs can harness the power of AI to create a #PadhaiKaFuture.

The film is crafted by FCB Kinnect, delivering the message, ‘every student learns differently.’