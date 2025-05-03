Super 7 ads of the week: Myntra, Cashkaro, Pepperfry, Zepto create memorable ads

New Delhi: This week’s most buzzworthy ad campaigns brought together wit, emotion, and sharp storytelling to capture audience attention across platforms.

From Renuka Shahane navigating wedding chaos with Myntra to a ghost-friendly Pepperfry-Zepto collab, brands leaned into creativity to leave a lasting impression.

Here’s a roundup of the top 7 campaigns that stood out for their originality, relatability, and creativity:

Renuka Shahane walks through wedding madness with Myntra’s fashion fixes

Myntra’s latest campaign, featuring actress Renuka Shahane, offered a take on the multi-function wedding experience of a joint family.

The campaign, conceptualised and executed by Only Much Louder (OML), is delivered through a slice-of-life storytelling lens, and follows a character played by Shahane, navigating the chaos of back-to-back weddings, overlapping functions, and highly specific outfit themes.

The campaign positions Myntra as the trusted fashion ally, offering styles across beauty and occasion wear, for last-minute fixes, and everything fashion.

Watch the campaign:

Bessium Founder goes out to deliver message instead of groceries in new ad

Bessium’s latest campaign featuring Bessium’s founder, Ravi Shankar Sharma, shows him stepping out of the boardroom and onto a Bessium branded EV scooter.

This initiative aimed to build on the momentum created at the Start-Up Mahakumbh, where Sharma directly responded to Piyush Goyal’s provocation to Indian entrepreneurs, "Are we happy just being delivery boys and girls?"

Crafted by EFGH Brand Innovations, the campaign video shows Sharma donning a delivery uniform and riding a Bessium-branded EV scooter, while supers on the screen pose tongue-in-cheek questions, "A new start-up? What is he going to deliver?”

Watch the campaign film:

Dinshaw’s turns everyone into ‘dildaar’ in latest ad

Dinshaw’s mandated The Womb to lead its strategy and creative across mainline and digital platforms.

The Womb team worked closely for the past 15 months with founders Jimmy Rana and Zervin Rana, along with Malvika Mehra, Creative Head, Marketing at Dinshaw’s to create a campaign film that shows how Dinshaw’s icecreams makes people ‘dildaar’.

Watch the ad film:

Pepperfry and Zepto partner to deliver home essentials to humans and ghosts alike

Pepperfry rolled out its latest campaign, ‘Hauntingly Fast with Zepto’, to highlight the speedy availability of Pepperfry’s home essentials on Zepto.

The film features a spooky scenario where a ghost tries to scare a woman using a table lamp, only for it to break in the chaos. Thinking fast, the woman orders a candle from Pepperfry on Zepto.

Delivered in 10 minutes, the candle becomes the ghost’s new prop to continue haunting.

Watch the film:

Harpic names Shah Rukh Khan brand ambassador, launches campaign ‘Harpic Hai Na’

Harpic has released a new TVC featuring brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan, “Harpic Hai Na.”

The TVC, conceptualised by Havas Creative India, aims to highlight relatable home scenarios.

The campaign depicts everyday struggle with ineffective cleaning solutions and demonstrates how Harpic toilet cleaner provides faster and better cleanliness.

Watch the campaign

Deconstruct’s sunscreen fits every occasion in latest campaign

Deconstruct, a skincare brand, launched a new digital campaign aimed at changing young Indian consumers' attitudes toward sunscreen.

The narrative aims to tackle a persistent problem, that many Indians avoid sunscreen because of its traditionally greasy, heavy feel.

The new campaign features three films that highlight the gel sunscreen’s key benefits. The film is set against everyday backdrops like a cricket field, an office washroom, and a gym.

Watch the campaign films:

Cashkaro recreates India’s Latent Show to take a dig at cashback

Cashkaro launched its new digital ad film inspired by India’s Got Latent show, but with a cashback-powered twist.

The ad film is part of the digital campaign #CoinsVSCashback. The campaign is tied together by the narrative that “Coins Voins are all bakwaas, real cashback is with CashKaro”.

In its latest ad film, CashKaro delivers a satirical take by recreating the flair of the reality show. In it, the film exposes the absurdity of gimmicky coin-based reward systems and critiques the overhyped promise of coins.

In contrast, the campaign highlights how CashKaro offers users real cashback.

Watch the digital film: