New Delhi: Brands across categories closed the week with campaigns rooted in everyday moments, cultural cues and character-driven storytelling. From global launches entering the Indian market to seasonal fashion pushes, accessibility narratives, and humor-led films, the releases reflected a mix of product introductions, experiential ideas, and personality-fronted content. Several campaigns leaned on familiar situations, from wardrobe dilemmas to student life and travel while others used emotional or sensory framing to build their stories.

Mondelēz introduces Lotus Biscoff in India with ‘Biscoff Feeling’ campaign

Mondelēz International has launched Lotus Biscoff in India with an integrated campaign centred on its caramelised flavour as both a sensory and emotional experience. The rollout included a multi-sensory experiential event inspired by Indian tea and coffee habits, with installations, tasting zones and creator-driven interactions. The campaign film depicts everyday moments shifting in mood when young adults taste the product, reinforcing the ‘Biscoff Feeling’ narrative. Developed with Ogilvy, Wavemaker and Edelman, the campaign spans creative, media, experiential and influencer activity, supported by outdoor extensions and partnerships with cafés and airlines as the brand enters the Indian market.

Apple highlights accessibility features through stories of disabled students

Apple has released a film for the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, focusing on how Deaf and disabled students use its devices and accessibility features in daily college life. The film highlights tools such as VoiceOver, Magnifier, Braille Access, AssistiveTouch, Accessibility Reader, Sound & Name Recognition, and Live Captions, which support studying, socialising, and campus navigation. It features a musical sequence with performances from students across several countries, produced and written by Tony Award–winning composer Tim Minchin. Directed by Kim Gehrig, the film illustrates how Apple’s technology enables students with disabilities to participate fully in campus life.

Rohit Shetty fixes dressing dilemmas in Myntra’s EORS 23 ‘Price Crash’

Myntra’s EORS 23 campaign features filmmaker Rohit Shetty using humour and action to address everyday wardrobe struggles. Launching on 5 December, the films highlight the ‘Price Crash’ across fashion, beauty, and winterwear categories. Scenarios show characters facing budget constraints or repeated outfit choices, with Shetty stepping in to showcase affordable options. From Thandi Tanya exploring winterwear to Stylish Sanya managing party outfits, the campaign connects exaggerated action and comedy to the sale’s theme. The films position the EORS Price Crash as an entertaining solution for shoppers to refresh their wardrobes while enjoying significant savings.

Shah Rukh Khan features in D’Yavol X film introducing its new eyewear range

D’Yavol X has unveiled its first luxury eyewear collection through a global online release, supported by a new film titled Step Into The Light featuring Shah Rukh Khan. Set in a desert landscape, the film opens with sweeping aerial shots before following Khan as a sunglass frame emerges from shifting sand, leading to a large sculptural reveal. The collection draws on Khan’s long-standing interest in sunglasses, with a focus on materials, craft, and comfort. Created by Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Leti Blagoeva and Bunty Singh, the range will be available in limited batches exclusively on the brand’s website.

American Eagle rolls out campaign featuring Ananya Panday and Lakshya reflecting everyday youth culture

American Eagle has launched its ‘Great Jeans for Everyone’ campaign in India, featuring Ananya Panday and Lakshya as global ambassadors. Marking seven years of the brand’s presence in the country, the visuals adopt a relaxed, youth-centred aesthetic, highlighting denim as the core focus. Directed by Collin D’Cunha and photographed by Sasha Jairam, the campaign is supported by creative work from Vayner Media, with talent managed by Dharma Cornerstone Agency. Production was handled by Citruz Fashion Networks and Imran Khatri Production. The campaign will roll out through digital activity, cinema placements, and a Mumbai event, with selected international extensions.

UTI Mutual Fund rolls out ‘SIP karo, SIPizen bano’ to encourage steady investing behaviour

UTI Mutual Fund has launched its investor education initiative ‘SIP karo, SIPizen bano,’ developed by Havas Creative India. The campaign highlights the importance of maintaining consistent SIP contributions, noting that while small, regular investments are accessible, sustaining the habit is often difficult. The film depicts individuals continuing their SIPs in everyday situations, presenting “SIPizens” as investors who prioritise discipline and steady progress. The narrative positions long-term consistency as a way to build financial preparedness and confidence.

Agoda features Sunil Grover, Ekta Kapoor, Chunky Panday and Varun Sharma in hotel-price campaign

Agoda has launched a digital campaign titled Amazing Hotel Prices, featuring Sunil Grover, Ekta Kapoor, Chunky Panday and Varun Sharma. Created with Collective Artists Network, the films use humour to depict the surprise and excitement of finding discounted hotel rates during India’s peak travel period. Each short video places the featured personalities in situations built around discovering unexpectedly low prices, with the campaign running across digital and social platforms. Gaurav Malik of Agoda said the films capture the enthusiasm travellers feel when securing a good deal, while Collective Artists Network noted the focus on relatable, memorable storytelling.