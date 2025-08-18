Super 7 Ads of the Week: How brands blend star power with everyday stories

New Delhi: This week’s selection of campaigns reflects the different ways brands are telling stories, from luxury living and home buying to financial clarity, inclusivity, and travel. Well-known personalities such as Hrithik Roshan, Viswanathan Anand, Rhea Chakraborty, Abhay Deol, and Usain Bolt feature across the films, while everyday narratives around family life, acceptance, and small milestones also take centre stage. Together, the seven ads offer a snapshot of how brands are blending aspiration with relatable experiences to engage audiences.

Simpolo Tiles and Bathware highlights everyday luxury with Hrithik Roshan

Simpolo Tiles and Bathware has unveiled its new brand positioning, “Live Lavish”, which promotes luxury that is visually striking, functional, and designed for everyday use. The initiative addresses a common hesitation among homeowners: while many aspire to opulent spaces, upkeep concerns often hold them back.

The campaign film, developed by creative consultancy Sideways, features Hrithik Roshan in an aspirational setting, illustrating Simpolo’s philosophy of combining design sophistication with practical durability. Instead of traditional product demonstrations, the film emphasises the idea of enjoying luxurious spaces that are meant to be lived in.

Viswanathan Anand features in Jupiter Money’s Edge+ rewards campaign

Jupiter Money has launched “The Rewards Grandmaster” campaign for its Edge+ CSB Bank RuPay Credit Card, featuring five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand. Conceptualised by Black White Grey, the campaign places Anand in a playful scenario where his strategic skills are outmatched by the card’s instant cashback, clear rewards, and transparent terms.

The film, directed by Vishal Sagar and produced under Colonial Films, is live across digital platforms, continuing Jupiter Money’s focus on clarity and creativity following earlier campaigns like Let’s Talk Money and Roast Your Card.

Rhea Chakraborty directs short film for Chapter 2 LGBTQ+ acceptance campaign

Rhea Chakraborty, co-founder of fashion label Chapter 2 Drip, has directed a short film for the brand’s latest campaign, “Closets Are Meant for Clothes”, which was released on Instagram. The film depicts a sister supporting her gay brother as he comes out, using the closet as a metaphor to highlight openness, acceptance, and emotional support within families.

The narrative focuses on a domestic moment in which the sister helps her brother prepare for a date, framing the act as both intimate and empowering. This aligns with Chapter 2 Drip’s broader messaging on self-expression, inclusivity, and LGBTQ+ acceptance, building on the brand’s previous initiatives that have championed individuality and diversity.

Furlenco’s ‘Feel at Home’ campaign celebrates life’s everyday moments

Furlenco, the Indian furniture and lifestyle brand, has unveiled its new campaign “Feel at Home”, featuring actors Isha Talwar and Abhay Deol. The film highlights the role of rental furniture in everyday life, portraying it as a companion through personal milestones.

Created by Very Multimedia Solution and directed by Rawshark Films, the narrative begins with Talwar moving into her first home and follows life events such as proposals, pregnancy, and the addition of pets, with Deol joining later. The story emphasises companionship, celebrations, and evolving family life, all framed around Furlenco’s adaptable furniture.

BirlaNu Pipes launches campaign promising leakproof peace of mind

BirlaNu Leakproof Pipes, part of the CKA Birla Group, has launched a new campaign highlighting its promise of “Infinite peace of mind with BirlaNu Leakproof Pipes.” Developed by DDB Mudra with media handled by Madison, the campaign addresses common plumbing leak issues and positions BirlaNu as a reliable solution.

The narrative features two children using a pipe to share secrets, symbolising the product’s TruFiT Technology, which ensures precise alignment between pipes and fittings for leakproof joints. BirlaNu’s product range spans over 20 categories, including CPVC, uPVC, SWR, HDPE, MDPE, and more, reinforcing its commitment to precision-led innovation, sustainable design, and quality.

Jamaica launches tourism campaign featuring Usain Bolt

Jamaica has unveiled a new tourism campaign featuring Hon Usain Bolt, recently appointed as the country’s Global Tourism Ambassador. Launched on August 6, 2025, to coincide with Jamaica’s Independence Day, the campaign includes a 30-second video now airing across digital platforms.

In the film, Bolt reflects on his upbringing, from the hills of Trelawny to international acclaim, and shares how Jamaica’s energy, resilience, and rhythm shaped his journey. He invites viewers to explore the island’s vibrant culture, landscapes, and adventurous spirit.

Magicbricks rolls out “Pata Badlo. Life Badlo.” to highlight home’s impact on life

Magicbricks has launched “Pata Badlo. Life Badlo”, a campaign showing how moving homes can transform life and aspirations. Following a young couple imagining their future, the film features intimate moments like placing a nameplate, narrated through shayari by a prominent Indian voice.

The campaign also highlights services like Assisted Search and short films covering the home-buying journey, reinforcing Magicbricks’ role in making the process smooth and personalised.



