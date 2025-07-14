Super 7 ads of the week: From Guru Purnima to green energy, campaigns that connected

New Delhi: This week’s brand campaigns reveal a shift towards messaging that’s both purposeful and consumer-aware. From Sachin Tendulkar lending credibility to Organic India’s authenticity push to Tata Trusts addressing the silence around women’s health, brands are leaning into trust, transparency, and cultural resonance. Humour, nostalgia, and real-world impact also feature prominently, be it Fenesta’s take on rainy-day woes or Adani’s solar-powered storytelling. Here are the Super 7 Ads of the Week that stood out for their clarity, creativity, and connection.

Organic India and Sachin Tendulkar urge consumers to look beyond labels and demand authenticity

Tata Consumer’s Organic India has launched a new campaign featuring Sachin Tendulkar, urging consumers to seek authenticity over claims in the organic food space. Titled ‘Sirf Naam Se Nahi, Kaam Se Organic’, the campaign addresses rising scepticism as more brands adopt the ‘organic’ label without meeting rigorous standards.

Conceptualised by Creativeland Asia, the film sees Tendulkar advocate for transparency, reminding viewers that Organic India backs its claims with over 600 tests, direct farmer sourcing, and global certifications. The message will be amplified through digital platforms, influencer collaborations, and community storytelling.

Watch the campaign film:

Fenesta brings humour to the downpour in new monsoon campaign

Fenesta’s new monsoon film takes a playful look at a familiar rainy season annoyance—leaky windows. Titled “Keep the Rain Out with Fenesta Windows & Doors”, the ad opens with a man blaming the household dog for a puddle on the floor, only to realise the real culprit is a leaking window. The comic twist lands with the line: “Windows leaking again? Time to switch to Fenesta Windows and Doors.”

Conceptualised and directed by Titus Upputuru, the film taps into a shared seasonal frustration, using humour to show how modern fenestration can keep homes dry and comfortable, no matter how hard it pours.

Watch the campaign film:

Tata Trusts launches ‘Khud Se Jeet’ to tackle silence around women’s health

Tata Trusts has rolled out ‘Khud Se Jeet’, a campaign urging women to prioritise cervical cancer screening. The short film captures a woman’s emotional journey from hesitation to action, spotlighting how internal doubts often delay care.

Backed by insights from real conversations, the campaign addresses the emotional barriers that prevent timely screening. It builds on Tata Trusts’ ongoing work in public health, including 26,000+ cervical screenings in partnership with state bodies.

Watch the campaign film:

Casio names XG as global ambassador for G-SHOCK

Casio has appointed international hip-hop/R&B group XG as the global face of its G-SHOCK range. Known for their genre-bending “X-Pop” style, XG stars in a new campaign titled No Destination, developed by YAR and visual artist YOSHIROTTEN. A dedicated website and video showcase the collaboration, with more content to follow.

Watch the campaign film:

Karisma Kapoor stars in Blissclub’s ‘Le Gayi Le Gayi’ campaign

Blissclub has launched a nostalgic, movement-focused campaign featuring Karisma Kapoor, who brings back her iconic 90s line “Le gayi le gayi” in a fun twist. Styled as a behind-the-scenes moment, the film shows Kapoor walking off in her Blissclub outfit post-shoot, unwilling to part with the clothes. Known for her dance and fitness legacy, Kapoor represents generational movement, aligning with Blissclub’s focus on functional, comfort-first apparel designed for Indian women. The campaign promotes collections like BareButter and RibSupreme.

Watch the campaign films:

Adani’s ‘Hum Karke Dikhate Hain’ adds a new chapter with ‘Story of Suraj’

The third film in Adani Group’s #HumKarkeDikhateHain campaign, Story of Suraj, showcases the transformative impact of solar power in a small town. Conceptualised by Ogilvy India and directed by Amit Sharma, the short film follows Rakesh, who returns to find his hometown empowered by solar energy, enabling smart classrooms, better hospital facilities, and improved farming outcomes. The campaign highlights Adani Green Energy’s role in making renewable energy a catalyst for grassroots progress.

Watch the campaign films:

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund launches Guru Purnima special film ‘The Coach’

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund (MOMF) has unveiled a short film titled The Coach to mark Guru Purnima, celebrating the role of everyday mentors in shaping long-term decisions. Set in a neighbourhood chess class, the film follows a young girl, her father, and a coach whose subtle life lessons extend beyond the game.

Conceptualised by De Works Communications, the campaign is part of MOMF’s investor education efforts. It emphasises how consistent guidance and trust in long-term strategy, much like in financial planning, can lead to meaningful outcomes.

Watch the campaign films: