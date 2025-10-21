New Delhi: This week’s roundup features seven notable advertising campaigns from India, showcasing a mix of storytelling, innovation, and festive energy. From lifestyle and technology to travel and FMCG, these campaigns highlight how brands are engaging audiences across digital, social, and traditional media platforms with creative ideas and compelling narratives.

Tata Play tackles DTH pricing confusion with AI owl and donkey

Tata Play’s new campaign, Samajhdar Bano, Tata Play Lagao, uses AI-generated characters, a wise owl and a witty donkey, to clarify DTH pricing and value propositions. Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the campaign highlights that with an upfront deposit of Rs 3,600, subscribers get content worth the full amount, along with an HD set-top box, dish, remote, and installation. It also emphasises easy channel selection via the Tata Play Mobile App. Rolled out nationally across key channels, the campaign particularly targets Hindi-speaking markets, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and southern states, and is amplified across digital and social platforms.

Air India Express’s ‘Xplore More, Xpress More’ unites cultures through travel

Air India Express has launched Xplore More, Xpress More, a campaign showcasing travel experiences that connect people and cultures. Conceptualised by Omnicom Advertising Group and directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the films follow a traveller exploring destinations, local customs, and in-flight comforts, reflecting a generation seeking personal discovery. The campaign highlights the airline’s network, fleet, cushioned leather seats, dining experiences, and digital services.

Bollywood drama meets Google Search with AI mode

Google has launched AI Mode on Search, offering conversational, context-aware answers instead of traditional links. Conceptualised by Bare Bones Collective, the feature is showcased through a two-part digital film series with influencer activations, drawing on Bollywood-style festive drama. The first film follows a young man transforming his home for a festive visit using AI guidance, while the second highlights a heroine’s show-stopping party entrance with outfit and accessory tips.

Aditi Rao Hydari sweetens Hamdard’s Honey campaign

Hamdard Foods India has launched a campaign for Hamdard Honey, highlighting it as a natural and versatile alternative to refined sugar. Actor Aditi Rao Hydari fronts the campaign, promoting the brand’s “No Compromise” approach to quality, purity, and health. The campaign targets consumers seeking safe, wholesome food choices, emphasising Hamdard Honey’s role in daily routines and recipes. With a focus on natural goodness, the initiative positions the product as a trusted choice for families aiming for healthier lifestyles, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to quality and wellness.

Saatchi & Saatchi India reimagines festive energy for Audi in ‘Journeys of Imagination’

Saatchi & Saatchi India has launched ‘Journeys of Imagination’, a festive campaign under Audi’s Journey with Audi platform, blending technology and creativity to celebrate people’s journeys. The campaign, inspired by Audi’s Progress through Technology philosophy, features the Q3 Sportback, Q5, and Q7 models, with AI artist Omkar Korade and photographer Hashim Badani transforming urban streets into vibrant festive canvases. Highlighting innovation, exploration, and modern celebrations, the films position Audi as a companion that turns everyday drives into imaginative experiences, combining tradition, technology, and creativity to capture the spirit of India’s festive season.

Titan Diwali film says gift time, not things

Titan has unveiled its festive campaign celebrating the gift of time. Through the story of two siblings rediscovering the joy of togetherness, the film highlights Diwali as a moment to pause, cherish tradition, and create memories. Moving beyond material gifts, it positions Titan watches as symbols of shared moments, emphasizing that the best offerings are experiences, not objects. The narrative captures the warmth of homecoming and family bonds, closing on Titan's iconic melody, a reminder that gifting a Titan is about valuing time and togetherness.