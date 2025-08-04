Super 7 ads of the week: Familiar faces, everyday stories, and new formats

New Delhi: As brands continue to navigate changing consumer moods and media habits, this week’s campaigns reflect a mix of personal storytelling, social themes, and experimental formats. McDonald’s extends its partnership with Sanjeev Kapoor to spotlight a protein-based burger slice, while Kartik Aaryan features in Saatvik Green Energy’s solar push. Sunfeast Marie Light highlights nameplate equality in Karnataka, and Canva returns with moments of everyday creativity. KFC uses satire with Urvashi Rautela, Schbang turns to AI for Pyng’s daily-life dilemmas, and Chambal Fertilisers shares stories rooted in the farming community.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor teams up with McDonald’s to spotlight ‘Protein Plus slice’

McDonald’s India (West and South) has released a brand film featuring celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor as part of its ongoing collaboration, this time to highlight the newly launched ‘Protein Plus Slice’. The initiative follows last year’s partnership that introduced Multi-Millet Buns.

Conceptualised by DDB Mudra, the film shows Sanjeev Kapoor helping two fictional brothers choose how many Protein Plus slices to add to their burgers. Each plant-based slice, co-developed with CSIR-CFTRI, has 5 grams of protein. Available across McDonald’s outlets in West and South India for dine-in, drive-thru, and delivery, this marks the brand’s second collaboration with both CSIR-CFTRI and Kapoor.

Kartik Aaryan stars in Saatvik Green Energy’s new solar campaign

Saatvik Green Energy has launched a new TVC with actor Kartik Aaryan, who also joins as the company’s brand ambassador. The campaign, titled “Bolta Hai Kartik – Solar Matlab Saatvik”, promotes the adoption of solar energy and positions Saatvik as a reliable name in clean energy solutions for Indian homes and businesses.



Sunfeast Marie Light and Jyotika spark nameplate equality conversation

Sunfeast Marie Light has extended its campaign to Karnataka to encourage couples to feature both partners' names on house nameplates.

The campaign is based on a survey indicating that two-thirds of households in Karnataka display only one partner’s name. Featuring actress Jyotika, the ad presents a small but symbolic gesture, equal recognition in shared spaces. Jyotika’s character is surprised by her husband with a nameplate bearing both their names, reinforcing the theme of mutual respect in relationships.

Schbang uses AI to capture everyday chaos in new ads for Pyng

Schbang has taken on the performance marketing brief for Pyng, an expert discovery platform catering to busy professionals. The agency has launched six AI-generated ads using Google’s Veo 3, each depicting relatable scenarios, missed workouts, tax-time stress, last-minute event planning, to showcase how Pyng connects users to vetted experts across 50+ categories.

The campaign skips traditional production, with the creative team opting for rapid, AI-powered execution. Schbang is handling full-funnel performance, from creative testing to media deployment.

Urvashi Rautela declares herself mathematical trailblazer

In a spoof interview-style ad, KFC India’s new campaign sees Urvashi Rautela calling herself a mathematical pioneer, right after “Shri Pythagoras Ji.” The satirical video blends exaggerated finance tips with fast-food indulgence, as Rautela reveals her secret to “earning” money: saving it with KFC’s Epic Savers dine-in meal.

Delivered with over-the-top humour, the campaign pokes fun at financial advice tropes, complete with fictional accolades like opening a bank in her name. The offer, 9 pieces of chicken for Rs 299, is available at KFC outlets nationwide.

Eggfirst and Chambal Fertilisers spotlight farmers in new TVC series

Eggfirst has launched a three-part TV campaign for Chambal Fertilisers, blending emotional and light-hearted stories drawn from the daily lives of Indian farmers. Each film focuses on the farmer’s resilience and evolving aspirations, with messaging tailored for rural and semi-urban audiences.

“The strength of this campaign lies in its versatility,” said Ashish Shrivastava, VP, Sales and Marketing, Chambal Fertilisers. “It connects across geographies, media platforms, and mindsets.”

Canva’s ‘Dil Se, Design Tak’ returns with everyday stories of creativity

Canva has launched the second edition of its India campaign ‘Dil Se, Design Tak’, continuing its focus on everyday creativity across personal and professional lives. Conceptualised by OML Entertainment, the campaign features stories rooted in intergenerational bonds, workplace collaboration, and regional cultures.

The campaign also integrates Canva’s AI tools, Magic Design, Magic Media, and Background Remover, through use cases at home and work.

“The stories are bigger, the communities more diverse, and at the heart of it all is a strong belief that anyone can design,” said Chandrika Deb, Country Lead - India, Canva.

