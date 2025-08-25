Super 7 Ads of the Week: Everyday stories, cultural moments and familiar faces

New Delhi: This week’s ad selection spans a wide range of themes that reflect how brands continue to draw from everyday routines, cultural moments, and shared emotions. From home cleaning and cooking stories to cricket narratives, entertainment formats, and reflections on self-worth in the digital age, the campaigns capture situations that feel familiar to audiences. Well-known personalities from film, television, and sport step into these stories, adding recognition while keeping the focus on the ideas being told.

Shraddha Kapoor highlights effortless home cleaning with Eureka Forbes

Eureka Forbes has partnered with actor Shraddha Kapoor for a campaign showcasing the Forbes Smartclean Robotic Vacuum Cleaner. The device is designed to remove 99.9% of dirt and also provides wet mopping with minimal effort.

In the films, Kapoor represents the idea of Chakachak Clean Living, demonstrating how the Smartclean can reach corners, glide under furniture, tackle pet hair, and mop floors, all operated through a smartphone.

Watch the campaign films:

Sony Sports Network unveils ‘RagRagMeinBharat’ with Virender Sehwag for Asia Cup

Sony Sports Network, the official broadcaster of the Asia Cup 2025, has launched a campaign titled ‘RagRagMeinBharat’ featuring former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag. The film showcases how cricket unites fans across age, religion, and region.

Set in a small-town home, the story follows Tabrez Miyaan watching the final ball of an India–Pakistan match. As Surya seals victory with a six, the celebrations capture the shared emotions of fans nationwide. Sehwag appears to reinforce the message: “When it comes to India, 140 crore hearts beat as one.”

Watch the campaign films:

Greenply highlights MDF range through films with NTR Jr

Greenply Industries has launched its medium-density fibreboard (MDF) campaign ‘Latest Décor Ka Reply’ with actor NTR Jr. as brand ambassador.

The campaign features three films showcasing Greenply’s MDF portfolio, including 710 HDMR HDF and pre-laminated MDF, emphasising strength, durability, and design adaptability. A key element presented is the company’s PROD IQ NEO Tech, an AI-based system that monitors production parameters to ensure consistency in performance.

Watch the campaign films:

Rupali Ganguly showcases everyday kitchen stories with Vibhor Oils

Grapes Worldwide has crafted a campaign for Vibhor Oils featuring actor Rupali Ganguly in a film built around a familiar domestic exchange in Indian households.

Centred on the question “what should I cook?” and the routine reply “kuch bhi” (anything), the campaign interprets the phrase not as indifference but as trust in the person cooking. It highlights how homecooks, often women, balance taste, timing, health and family emotions in their daily choices.

The narrative showcases the unseen resilience behind everyday meals, recognising the quiet labour and decision-making that go into maintaining family preferences and routines.

Watch the campaign films:

UNIQLO partners with Rahul Dravid to highlight dependable daily wear

UNIQLO has launched a campaign titled Everyday Wear for Mr. Dependable, featuring former India cricket captain Rahul Dravid. Centred on the brand’s LifeWear philosophy, the film highlights two products, the AIRism Polo Shirt and the Super Non Iron Shirt.

In the campaign, Dravid is shown in a split-screen narrative, reflecting his dual roles: on-field as a coach in the AIRism Polo Shirt, and off-field in the Super Non Iron Shirt while heading to a family dinner.

Watch the campaign films:

L’Oréal Paris and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan address self-worth in digital age

L’Oréal Paris has unveiled the latest film in its global Lessons of Worth series, featuring brand ambassador Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The campaign continues the five-decade-old message of Because I’m worth it, focusing on self-confidence and resilience.

In the film, Bachchan reflects on the influence of social media on self-worth, cautioning against measuring value through likes and comments. She encourages viewers to find strength from within, urging them to “look within, say it aloud, and believe that they are worth it.”

Watch the campaign films:

Tiger Shroff features in JioStar’s Pro Kabaddi League season 12 campaign

JioStar has unveiled the second film in its “Ghus Kar Maarenge” campaign for Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). The cinematic spot features actor Tiger Shroff and is conceptualised by creative agency ZeroFifty.

The film opens with a group of agitated neighbours confronting Shroff outside his house. He walks towards them with a calm but forceful demeanour, echoing the stance of kabaddi players, before delivering the challenge: “Ghus kar maarne ki baatein toh sab karte hain, par yahaan hum kar ke dikhate hain” (everyone talks about going on the offensive and striking, but here we do it and show it).