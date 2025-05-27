Super 7 ads of the week: Campaigns breaking the mould

New Delhi: From Bollywood stars embracing quirky moments to cutting-edge AI-crafted brand films, this week’s top campaigns showcase how leading brands are blending creativity, technology, and culture to captivate audiences across India and beyond.

Myntra, GABIT, and PUMA highlighted youthfulness and authenticity, while Emami’s DermiCool and Keya Foods pushed the boundaries of AI-driven storytelling. WhatsApp reaffirmed its promise of privacy with a powerful global campaign, Tata Consumer Products pioneered India’s first fully AI-generated thematic film, and Mars Wrigley India added a new flavour to its iconic Boomer brand.

Dive in to watch the freshest stories shaping the future of advertising.

Myntra’s EORS 22 campaign takes a playful, behind-the-scenes approach

For its 22nd End of Reason Sale, Myntra has launched a fun, offbeat campaign featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, and Farah Khan. Instead of a polished fashion ad, the film shows the stars doing random tasks like chopping onions and playing games during a chaotic shoot. The message is clear: with deals this good, the ad can take a backseat. The campaign went live ahead of the sale starting on 31st May, offering discounts across fashion, beauty, and home products.

Watch the campaign film:

Ranbir Kapoor features in GABIT’s Smart Ring campaign

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, known for his low-key public presence, has appeared in GABIT’s latest campaign for its Smart Ring—a wearable device that helps track health metrics like sleep, heart rate, and activity without relying on screens. The campaign, rolling out on Instagram, YouTube, and OTT platforms, uses a light, relatable tone to connect with audiences.

Kapoor, who has used the Smart Ring for six months, praised its simplicity, saying it “makes staying healthy effortless, with no distractions.” GABIT also offers AI-powered health coaching and personalised plans covering fitness, nutrition, sleep, and stress.

Watch the campaign film:

PUMA India launches new Palermo campaign with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Shanaya Kapoor

PUMA India’s new campaign for the Palermo sneaker features Ibrahim Ali Khan and Shanaya Kapoor, capturing the creativity and resourcefulness of Indian youth. The two-minute film shows everyday moments transformed through improvisation, like upcycling clothes and creating a rooftop movie screen.

Both actors highlight the campaign’s focus on authenticity and hustle, reflecting the sneaker’s connection to football terrace culture and India’s spirit of jugaad.

Shreya Sachdev, PUMA India’s Marketing Director, says the campaign celebrates creativity and joy amid challenges, keeping Palermo a favourite among young people.

Watch the campaign film:

Wondrlab India unveils AI-generated digital Ad for Emami’s DermiCool

Wondrlab India has launched a fully AI-generated campaign for Emami’s summer brand, DermiCool, marking a new chapter in tech-driven storytelling. The film features a video game-style battle where “DermiCool Warriors” fight prickly heat, symbolising the product’s cooling power.

Wondrlab’s team highlighted the project as a creative and technological milestone, showcasing AI’s potential in advertising’s future.

The AI-driven film is now live on major digital platforms.

Watch the campaign film:

Keya Foods launches fully AI-driven digital campaign for IPL Season

Keya Foods, in collaboration with Rediffusion and its AI division RAIDS, has rolled out a digital campaign featuring four AI-created films that blend cricket and culinary themes. The humorous videos link the excitement of IPL matches with Keya’s spice products through playful, stylised storytelling.

Rishu Verma, Sr. VP at Rediffusion, said the campaign captures India’s passion for cricket and food, positioning Keya as a youthful, contemporary brand. Carol Goyal, Head of RAIDS, highlighted how AI enabled faster, boundary-pushing creativity tailored to the IPL’s high energy.

Keya Foods called the campaign “smart, timely, and unforgettable,” with strong early engagement on digital platforms.

Watch the campaign film:

WhatsApp launches global ‘Not Even WhatsApp’ campaign to highlight privacy

WhatsApp has unveiled its new global campaign, “Not Even WhatsApp,” reinforcing its commitment to user privacy with over 3 billion monthly users. The campaign’s 60-second ad, shot in Delhi, uses everyday scenes to show that thanks to end-to-end encryption, even WhatsApp cannot access users’ personal messages.

Featuring voiceovers by Aamir Khan in India, the campaign will run across TV, digital, and outdoor media in multiple countries, including India, the US, and the UK. It also highlights new privacy features like Advanced Chat Privacy and Privacy Checkup.

Vivian Odior, Head of WhatsApp Marketing, said the campaign brings the brand’s privacy promise to life through relatable, emotional moments.

Watch the campaign film:

RAIDS creates India’s first fully AI-generated brand film for Tata Consumer Products

RAIDS, a creative tech studio, has produced what it calls India’s first thematic brand film made entirely with AI tools for Tata Consumer Products. The campaign, ‘Piyo Goodness, Karo Greatness,’ conceptualised by VML, aired during the IPL season without any live-action filming.

All visuals—from characters to environments and transitions—were generated using specialised AI software. Carol Goyal, Executive Director at RAIDS, described the film as “visually engaging and deeply meaningful.”

RAIDS highlighted AI’s role in offering creative freedom, speed, and scalability without traditional production limits, presenting a glimpse into the future of storytelling.

Watch the campaign film:

Mars Wrigley India expands Boomer Brand with new lollipop launch

Mars Wrigley India has introduced Boomer Lollipop, marking its entry into the Rs 800 crore lollipop segment. Available in strawberry, orange, and watermelon flavours, the product aims to connect with a wider audience through themes of individuality and self-expression.

Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah stars as the brand ambassador in the campaign, which features a young cricketer gaining confidence after enjoying a Boomer Lollipop. The ad, voiced by Bumrah, promotes self-assurance under pressure.

Boomer Lollipops are manufactured in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, and are now available nationwide.

Watch the campaign film: