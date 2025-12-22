New Delhi: This week’s advertising campaigns reflects how brands are drawing from everyday language, cultural memory and familiar routines to shape their storytelling. Across categories ranging from FMCG and quick commerce to beauty, technology and jewellery, the work leans on lived experiences rather than spectacle. Themes of identity, connection, nostalgia and accessibility surface through films that revisit old songs, reframe daily interactions or adapt communication to local contexts. Together, these campaigns illustrate how brands are responding to social cues and behavioural insights, using simple narratives and recognisable moments to remain relevant within an increasingly fragmented media environment.

Dove wants India to stop saying “You’re so pretty” and start saying something better

Dove has rolled out a digital-led campaign titled Change The Compliment, examining how everyday praise shapes girls’ self-worth. The initiative highlights how appearance-focused compliments can reinforce the idea that looks matter more than abilities or character. Drawing on insights from the Dove 2024 State of Beauty Report, the campaign notes that appearance-related pressure begins early for girls in India and can affect confidence and participation. By encouraging recognition of effort, skills and resilience, the campaign positions everyday language as a tool to support confidence during formative years.

Instamart adapts 1990s hit ‘Bolo Taara Ra Ra’ in Christmas-themed campaign

Instamart has released a Christmas-themed digital film that reworks Daler Mehndi’s 1990s track Bolo Taara Ra Ra to frame a festive delivery story. Set on Christmas Eve, the film follows a child who transforms into a glowing Christmas star and travels across different parts of India, linking everyday celebrations with last-minute festive needs. The narrative returns home as the star appears on the Instamart app, reinforcing the platform’s quick-delivery promise. The campaign draws on nostalgia and light-hearted storytelling to depict common Christmas preparations.

MAGGI’s latest film explores moments of connection in daily life

MAGGI has launched a new television commercial that looks at everyday moments of togetherness within Indian households. The film depicts families, couples and individuals sharing spaces but often caught up in separate routines, highlighting how small, familiar rituals can help reconnect them. Food is shown as a quiet anchor in these moments, woven into ordinary pauses rather than special occasions. The campaign focuses on routine interactions and emotional proximity in daily life, and is being rolled out across television, digital and social platforms.

Titan’s ‘Wear Your Story’ explores authenticity through PV Sindhu and Vikrant Massey

Titan has rolled out a new brand campaign titled ‘Wear Your Story’, featuring PV Sindhu and Vikrant Massey, centred on individuality and personal journeys. The films portray Sindhu’s resilience shaped by discipline and sport, and Massey’s belief in purpose-driven craft and authenticity. The campaign positions watches as reflections of lived experiences rather than mere accessories, linking personal values with style choices. Conceptualised and executed by Ogilvy, the campaign underscores Titan’s focus on self-expression through everyday narratives and is being released across multiple platforms.

Yes Madam releases digital campaign featuring Bigg Boss contestant Tanya Mittal

Yes Madam has launched a digital-first campaign featuring Bigg Boss contestant Tanya Mittal, marking one of her early brand associations after the show. The campaign promotes the platform’s Korean at-home salon services and draws on Mittal’s viral “Korea Jaana Hai” dialogue, tapping into rising interest in Korean beauty trends. Rolled out across social media and video platforms, the film links contemporary beauty routines with the convenience of home services. The association reflects Yes Madam’s moment-led marketing strategy focused on pop culture relevance.

WhatsApp scales rural India activation to make messaging inclusive for non-texters

WhatsApp has rolled out the second phase of its rural India campaign to promote Voice Notes and Video Notes as accessible alternatives to text-based messaging. Conceptualised by Fundamental and executed with TriOOH, Superlative Films and Spark Foundry, the activation uses hyper-local formats designed to feel familiar. Key elements include visual “No-Text User Guides” painted on trucks, walls and gunny bags, alongside screenings of Baatan Hi Baatan Mein through single-screen theatres and mobile vans, reaching villages across Madhya Pradesh.

Nirma’s classic jingle returns in new television commercial by Boing Brandvertising

Boing Brandvertising has created a new television commercial for Nirma Advance that brings back the brand’s iconic jingle with updated lyrics and a refreshed hook line. Shot over 16 days across Kerala, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, the film retains the familiarity of the original tune while adapting it for contemporary audiences. The updated soundtrack features vocals by Daler Mehndi and Vaishali Samant. The campaign combines nostalgia with a pan-India visual narrative rooted in everyday settings.