Super 7 ads of the week: Brand campaigns that made the loudest noise this week

New Delhi: From home makeovers to fast food deals, this week's brand campaigns served up creativity across categories. Whether it was Godrej Interio personalising spaces or KFC dishing out irresistible value, the latest ads tapped into everything that defined modern Indian lifestyles, style, spontaneity, sustainability, and savings. With big names like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and AB de Villiers fronting campaigns, and brands like Tata Coffee Grand and Baskin Robbins capturing everyday emotions, here was a roundup of seven standout campaigns that made noise across screens.

Godrej Interio’s ‘Summer Chill Deals’ Campaign celebrates personal style in every home

Godrej Interio, the furniture brand under the Godrej Enterprises Group, has launched its latest campaign titled “Summer Chill Deals,” celebrating the uniqueness of Indian homes and the people who live in them. The campaign rolls out through three films that highlight how Interio’s customisable furniture solutions cater to the individual needs of modern Indian families. Whether it’s modular kitchens, personalised sofas, or inspired interior layouts, the brand aims to transform living spaces into a true reflection of one’s personal style.

Watch the campaign film :

KFC India rolls out ‘Epic Savers’ dine in deal with Mrunal Thakur and Danish Sait

KFC India has launched Epic Savers, a dine-in-only offer featuring nine chicken pieces for ₹299. The combo includes seven boneless strips and two Hot & Crispy pieces.

Starring Mrunal Thakur and Danish Sait, the ad shows quirky reactions to the value deal, with a catchy “9 for 299” chant. CMO Aparna Bhawal called it one of KFC’s boldest offers yet, backed by a nationwide 360-degree campaign.

Watch the campaign films :

Crompton launches ‘Sculpted, Not Made’ campaign for design first Fluido fan series

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals unveiled its new campaign ‘Sculpted, Not Made’ to introduce the Fluido ceiling fan range. Inspired by fluid forms in nature, the design-led series repositions the ceiling fan as a sculptural, aesthetic element for modern Indian homes.

The campaign film, set in a sculptor’s studio, framed the fan as a work of art, culminating in an auction reveal. Crompton’s CMO Tanmay Prusty said Fluido blends innovation with artistry, reflecting evolving personal spaces. Conceptualised by BBDO India, the campaign is part of a 360-degree rollout.

Watch the campaign films:

JioMart’s ‘Time aur Paise Dono Bachaye’ campaign stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

JioMart’s new campaign, ‘Time aur Paise Dono Bachaye’, features Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in a series of relatable films inspired by everyday grocery challenges. Targeting the modern Indian household, the campaign highlights JioMart’s promise of fast, free delivery, low prices, and zero extra charges — whether it’s a single item or a full monthly shop.

Watch the campaign films:

AB de Villiers leads Sneaker LAB’s India debut with sustainability driven campaign

Sneaker LAB, the South Africa-based sneaker care brand, has launched its first India-focused campaign featuring former cricketer AB de Villiers. The campaign marks the brand’s formal entry into the Indian market, aiming to appeal to the country’s rapidly growing sneaker culture and rising interest in sustainable fashion care. Known for its biotechnology-based products that use good bacteria for cleaning and odour control, Sneaker LAB positions itself at the intersection of science, sustainability, and style. To engage consumers further, the brand has introduced a three-month Golden Wipe contest, offering five winners a chance to meet de Villiers.



Watch the campaign films:

Tata Coffee Grand Cold Coffee celebrates urban connections in new digital film

82.5 Communications has unveiled a new digital film for Tata Coffee Grand Cold Coffee, spotlighting spontaneous connections in everyday urban life. Set in a crowded subway station, the film captures a fleeting yet meaningful moment between two strangers, sparked by a shared glance and a cold coffee. Anchored in the tagline "Too Cool to Have It Solo", the campaign targets Gen Z consumers who seek authentic interactions amid fast-paced routines. Featuring flavours like French Vanilla, Belgium Chocolate, and Swiss Caramel, the ready-to-drink coffee is positioned as more than a beverage—it's a social catalyst.

Watch the campaign films:

Baskin Robbins India adds Italian flavour with new Gelato campaign

Baskin Robbins India has launched a new campaign to spotlight its latest offering—Italian Gelato scoops and sundaes. The campaign includes three short films set in familiar everyday moments, such as couples bonding, grandparents reminiscing, and teens navigating friendships. Each story centres on shared gelato desserts, blending humour, nostalgia, and connection. Designed with Italian cultural cues, the campaign visually evokes a European vibe while staying rooted in Indian experiences. With a 20% boost in marketing investment, the brand aims to reinforce its global identity and deliver premium indulgence with emotional warmth across digital and social media platforms.

Watch the campaign films: