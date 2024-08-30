Super 7 ads of the week: Ads that hit the creativity sweet spot

New Delhi: From innovative campaigns to compelling storytelling, ads strive to showcase creative brilliance and effective messaging.

This week, BestMediaInfo.com has included work done by Maharishi Ayurveda, Love Depot, Canva, Tanishq, McDonald’s, Motilal Oswal and BSH appliances.

Kalki Koechlin asks Indians to right their wrongs with Maharishi Ayurveda

Maharishi Ayurveda has announced the launch of its new campaign, #RightYourWrongs, featuring actress Kalki Koechlin. Koechlin will be seen donning the hat of a standup comic for the first time in a series of three video commercials that will be launched digitally.

Through the three DVCs, Koechlin aims to unearth the concept of saliva imbalance that is often at the root of most dental problems, including tooth decay, gum disease, and bad breath, sensitivity, and if neglected can lead to other systemic health problems over time.

The DVCs aims to also offer a solution to the problems in the form of Ayurdent toothpaste.

The DVCs have been created by Soumitra Karnik, an independent creative consultant, and can be viewed on Maharishi Ayurveda’s social media platforms.

Love Depot celebrates #SteamySatisfactionInEveryHome with pressure cooker as metaphor

Love Depot is celebrating two years with its latest campaign #SteamySatisfactionInEveryHome.

Love Depot’s latest campaign, #SteamySatisfactionInEveryHome, aims to normalise conversations about intimacy in India. Using the pressure cooker—a staple in every Indian kitchen—as a metaphor, taking viewers through a journey of pleasure.

Canva unites artistic prowess of history from Christopher Columbus to Wright Brothers

‘Hysterical Historical Café’ showcases a setting in which historical figures grapple with modern-day challenges, all while showcasing the possibilities of Canva.

Set in an offbeat café where different eras and civilizations converge, the ‘Hysterical Historical Café’ features interactions between characters from varying historical timelines. From Christopher Columbus hurriedly editing photos using Magic Eraser, the Wright Brothers improvising a presentation using Magic Design, to a knight bringing his ‘metalhead’ business idea to life with Magic Media; each ad-film highlights Canva’s tools.

Tanishq celebrates equal partnership in marriage

Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, the campaign highlights her mind-set, beliefs, and how it holds true for her wedding as well.

Tanishq has launched its first-ever 3-minute-long multilingual film on Television, representing India’s diversity and adding to the brand’s legacy of compelling and expansive storytelling.

This multi-starrer film features actors from various regions.

For Marriages Crafted by You is the essence of this campaign, underscoring the idea that the modern bride plays an active role in shaping her wedding journey. The film aims to celebrate not just the warmth and relationships shared by the bride and her family but also shines a spotlight on the bride's agency in navigating her wedding journey.

This film, through a poignant yet subtle narrative, makes a bold and powerful statement and challenges expected societal norms. As the bride reflects on the changes marriage brings forth, she poses a question: why should the responsibility of adapting and adjusting fall solely on her?

The film then reveals the groom as an equal partner, ready to share the responsibility and navigate their new life post-marriage, together. The film aims to portray marriage as a beautiful union of equals, where both partners embrace change. It establishes the deeper message of equal marriages and focuses on the new age bride charting her own narrative.

McDonald's India launches Crispy Fried Chicken with Kiccha Sudeep

McDonald's India has roped-in Kannada movie star Kiccha Sudeep as the face of its new campaign – ‘Let the Crunch Takeover.’

The campaign features a TVC, conceptualised by DDB Mudra Group starring Sudeep. These TVCs showcase the Kannada star relishing the Crispy Fried Chicken and highlighting the product's crispy texture.

The TVC opens with a scene of the police interrogating Sudeep at his home, which appears a bit ransacked. As the officers scribble in their notepad, asking “if they remember anything else?” Sudeep is seen calmly enjoying a McDonald's Crispy Fried Chicken.

A family member then exclaims, “Yes, Crunch sound! We were eating Crispy Fried Chicken,” before grabbing a piece and biting into it with an exaggerated crunch sound. The police officer tries the same as well, repeating “Oh...like this!” as the family continues debating the perfect “this” crunch sound. The spot closes with a showcase of the Crispy Fried Chicken bucket.

Motilal Oswal highlights importance of advice before investment

Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) unveiled its brand campaign called ‘The Man From Motilal Oswal.’

Through dialogues, the character emphasises the challenges of building wealth, addressing real-life concerns and constraints of investors with messages such as, "Investment ke liye hum hain na," and warns people against tips by asserting "I don't give tips, only solid advice.”

He rounds up his advice by emphasising on the 3 R’s of investing—Research, Research, and Research. The 360° multimedia campaign will be featured across broadcast, print, OOH displays, and digital platforms.

BSH promises to ‘Care #LikeABosch’ for delicates, denims and everyday clothes

BSH Home Appliances, a subsidiary of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, has unveiled its latest campaign for the newly launched Bosch 9 and 10 kg Front Loading washing machines.

The campaign spotlights the thought of ‘Care #LikeABosch.’

The film aims to creatively showcase how one Bosch washing machine can handle the laundry needs of the entire family—from delicate silks and sturdy denims to kids' messy play clothes. It aims to bring to life the machine's 60-liter drum, SoftCare Paddles, and Iron steam assist that tackle everything from spaghetti stains to muddy uniforms, all while keeping fabrics looking and feeling their best.