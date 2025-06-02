Super 7 ads of the week: A mix of humour, heart, and innovation

New Delhi: From AI-driven stories to playful sports interactions, this week’s standout campaigns from NIC, Myntra, Airtel, Air India, PUMA, Sunfeast Mom’s Magic, and Motilal Oswal showcase how brands are pushing creative boundaries to connect with audiences in fresh, meaningful ways.

Whether it's tracing the global journey of cocoa, spotlighting digital safety, celebrating India’s transformation, or delivering humour-packed investment advice, each film offers a unique lens into consumer culture and brand storytelling today.

Presenting the Super 7 ads of the Week, a mix of the insightful, the entertaining, and the emotionally impactful.

NIC Launches AI-powered digital film tracing Cocoa’s journey

NIC unveils a new AI-driven digital film that tells the story of cocoa’s journey from Madagascar to its place in NIC’s ice cream tubs. Created by Sideways and its AI division, Sideways <imagine>, the campaign highlights the brand’s dedication to authentic, globally sourced ingredients. Featuring insights from Abhijit Avasthi, Founder of Sideways, and Raj Bhandari, Director at Walko Food Company, the film celebrates craftsmanship and authenticity while showcasing innovative AI-led production techniques.

Watch the campaign film:

Myntra’s EORS campaign brings star power and humour to the fore

Myntra’s latest campaign for the 22nd End of Reason Sale (EORS) features filmmaker Karan Johar alongside Neelam Kothari Soni, Masaba Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Rohan Joshi in a witty, entertaining film. Set in a stylised living room, the narrative follows a playful mock intervention where Johar’s friends tease him about using coupons to shop, only to be won over by the sale’s unbeatable offers. The campaign highlights Myntra’s ‘Lowest Price Guaranteed’ and cashback deals, using satire and exaggerated character performances to connect with consumers.



Watch the campaign film:

Airtel launches AI-powered safe network to block fraudulent links

In 2024, Airtel positioned itself as India’s first “Spam Fighting Network” by using AI to screen spam calls and messages in real time. Noting the rising threat of malicious links across chat apps, social media, emails, and search engines, Airtel partnered with agency Fundamental to launch The Safe Network. This AI-driven system detects and blocks fraudulent links before users can access them, protecting against online scams and financial fraud without requiring extra apps or fees. The campaign, directed by Ram Madhvani, aims to reassure customers with the message ‘Kuch Nahi Hoga’—signaling Airtel’s commitment to customer security and innovation.

Watch the campaign film:

Air India unveils “There is an Air About India” campaign

Air India has launched its latest brand campaign, “There is an Air About India”, aimed at capturing the spirit of a confident and transforming nation. Created with McCann, the campaign features a fast-paced digital film backed by a rap-style soundtrack from Sneha Khanwalkar and vocals by Aarya Jadhao. Blending traditional and modern visuals—from cultural rituals to urban skylines—the film reflects India’s evolving identity. The recurring line, “There is an Air about India”, positions Air India as a global ambassador of this new spirit. The campaign comes as part of the airline’s ongoing transformation under the Tata Group’s Vihaan.AI programme.

Watch the campaign film:

PUMA’s “RCB Shotline” campaign brings sport stars together with humour and style

PUMA India has kicked off a playful new Instagram campaign, “RCB Shotline,” featuring a blend of international icons and Indian sports stars in a fictional call-centre-like setup. The campaign stars Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Krunal Pandya fielding amusing calls from global names like Usain Bolt, Jack Grealish, and PV Sindhu. Set in the quirky “PUMA-verse”, the series taps into scripted humour and cross-sport banter—like Sindhu asking if her smash is tougher than a fast bowler or Bolt abruptly hanging up on Kohli. Designed to highlight camaraderie across sports, “RCB Shotline” offers a light-hearted look at athletes beyond the field, celebrating fan culture with a dose of fun.

Watch the campaign film:

Sunfeast Mom’s Magic shines with Nadhiya Moidu in new TVC

ITC’s Sunfeast Mom’s Magic has unveiled a touching new TVC to launch Mom’s Magic Shines, a butter cookie topped with a sugar glaze. Featuring actress Nadhiya Moidu, the film draws a parallel between the cookie’s subtle shine and a mother’s quiet yet powerful influence. Set in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the ad shows Moidu’s character supporting her daughter’s chess dreams, gently steering family decisions with warmth and conviction. The campaign highlights how mothers help their children shine, just like the gentle glaze elevates the cookie. Created by Ogilvy Bangalore, the film blends emotional storytelling with product innovation.

Watch the campaign film:

Motilal Oswal uses humour to spotlight the value of ‘Right Advice’ in new campaign

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has launched a witty and relatable campaign that illustrates how poor advice, even in everyday scenarios, can lead to unexpected and frustrating outcomes. Created by Tonic Worldwide and brought to life by Piccolo Studios, the campaign features six short films in which everyone, from surgeons to cricketers, receives hilariously off-target guidance from unqualified sources. Through these light-hearted moments, the brand drives home a serious message: in the world of investing, expert-backed advice is not optional. Promoting its app RIISE, the campaign positions Motilal Oswal as the go-to platform for informed, research-led financial decisions. With three films already live and more to come, the campaign aims to boost downloads and deepen user trust, one smart laugh at a time.

Watch the campaign films: