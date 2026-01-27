Super 7 ad of the week: How creativity is shaping moments that matter

New Delhi: This week’s selection of advertising work highlights how brands are leaning into culturally familiar ideas, everyday experiences and purposeful storytelling to connect with audiences. Spanning categories from home improvement and public safety to food delivery, personal care and FMCG, the campaigns showcase a mix of celebrity-led narratives, format innovation and social relevance. Rather than overt product selling, the focus remains on simplifying messages, reflecting real-life moments and using humour, discipline or awareness to build stronger recall across platforms.

Astral Bondtite uses ‘Lakdi Ka Chumbak’ to highlight wood bonding with Ranbir Kapoor

Astral Adhesives has launched a national multimedia campaign for its Bondtite Wood Adhesives brand titled ‘Lakdi Ka Chumbak’, featuring actor Ranbir Kapoor. Conceptualised by The Womb, the campaign marks a strategic shift in Bondtite’s communication as it strengthens its positioning in India’s wood adhesives category. Rolled out across trade and consumer touchpoints, the campaign uses a culturally rooted metaphor to highlight strong wood bonding. It is designed to simplify product recall among carpenters, applicators and trade partners, while building broader consumer awareness and reinforcing Bondtite’s relevance in a competitive, concentrated market.

Nana Patekar warns against ‘digital arrest’ cyber scams in UP Police short film

The Uttar Pradesh Police has released a cyber awareness short film featuring Nana Patekar to highlight the growing threat of “digital arrest” scams. The initiative forms part of the state’s wider efforts to strengthen cybercrime prevention and public awareness. Inspired by a real incident from Kanpur, the film shows how intimidation tactics are used by fraudsters posing as officials. Patekar plays an alert citizen, with Leena Sharma as his wife, Kishore Soni as a fake cyber inspector, and Adil Irani as a genuine police officer. The film is directed by Raj Shandilya and scripted by Rahul Srivastava.

Zomato turns the spotlight on ‘choosing hard’ in healthy eating with Smriti Mandhana

Zomato has launched a new video campaign featuring cricketer Smriti Mandhana, linking healthy eating with the discipline and consistency required in elite sport. The film draws parallels between Mandhana’s career journey and everyday food choices, framing healthier ordering as a result of sustained effort rather than short-term resolutions or restriction. It positions discipline as a habit that compounds over time, similar to professional training and performance. The campaign supports Zomato’s Healthy Mode feature, which offers nutritional indicators, macro-level information, healthier substitutes across cuisines and filtering tools to simplify decision-making.

Whisper brings Jemimah Rodrigues into conversation on period care and everyday movement

Whisper has partnered with Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues for a new campaign promoting its Period Panty as a period care solution designed to support active, uninterrupted routines. The campaign highlights how the product addresses common concerns such as leakage, discomfort and frequent adjustments associated with traditional sanitary pads. Positioned to be worn like regular underwear, the Period Panty offers full coverage and continuous absorption through long days involving sport, travel, study or extended hours away from home. Rodrigues features as the face of the campaign, reinforcing the idea of period care that adapts to modern, fast-paced lifestyles rather than restricting everyday movement.

WPP Media uses fourth-wall TV format for Alpenliebe Gold’s ‘Alpenliebe Kholo, Meetha Bolo’ campaign

WPP Media, through Wavemaker, has rolled out a fourth-wall television integration for Perfetti Van Melle India’s Alpenliebe Gold on Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain. The format allows characters to directly address viewers, blending humour and storytelling to introduce the brand within the show’s narrative. Aired on &TV and Zee5, the integrations ran on December 12 and 19, 2025, with more planned through January 2026, positioning Alpenliebe Gold as a natural part of everyday moments rather than a traditional ad break.

RSPL Group’s Ghadi unveils animated campaign film celebrating everyday stains

RSPL Group’s Ghadi has launched a new animated campaign film, Anokhe Desh ke Anokhe Mael, rooted in everyday Indian life. The film travels across food habits, occupations, travel and celebrations, reimagined through clothing and the stains they gather. From children at play and crowded train journeys to factory floors and festive moments, the narrative highlights how daily life leaves its mark. The campaign reinforces Ghadi’s positioning as a detergent that understands the diversity of Indian households and the many stains that come with it.

NXTFACE taps Women’s T20 League moment with Jemimah Rodrigues on Jio Hotstar

Gen Z skincare brand NXTFACE has launched a new campaign featuring cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues, timed with the ongoing Women’s T20 League. Rolled out as a co-presenter on Jio Hotstar, the campaign follows a screen-first approach with visibility across OTT, YouTube and social platforms. The short film centres on a ‘NextGen Mindset’, opening with a shift from “he played well” to “she played well”, linking changing perceptions to women’s cricket. The narrative places NXTFACE’s mineral sunscreen within active, outdoor sporting contexts.