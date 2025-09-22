Super 7 ad of the week: Campaigns making a mark across categories

New Delhi: This week’s roundup features seven campaigns across categories including fashion, music, food, home, travel, and health, reflecting a mix of storytelling, humour, and product innovation. The campaigns range from humorous takes on personal style and indulgence to personalised digital experiences and festive travel offerings.

Several of the ads use familiar faces or cultural references to engage audiences, while others focus on highlighting product features or encouraging awareness around transparency and authenticity.



The Arvind Store shows how perfect fit changes the game

The Arvind Store’s new campaign Saara Khel Fitting Ka Hai, created by Sideways, takes a humorous approach to men’s fashion by showing how a well-tailored outfit can boost confidence, style, and social presence.

Moving away from catalogue-style ads, the film uses storytelling and humour to underline the role of fit in shaping personal style.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan showcase Spotify’s personalised playlists

Spotify’s latest campaign, Spotify gets you, features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan in light-hearted films that show how the platform’s personalised recommendations can sometimes know a listener’s taste better than their spouse. The ads highlight features such as Daylists, Spotify Mixes, and Song Radio, using humour and everyday moments to bring the idea to life.

Arjun Kapoor breaks his straight face for Call Me Chunky ice cream

Arjun Kapoor stars in Call Me Chunky’s first campaign, Unlocking Emotions, One Chunk at a Time. Known for his poker face, he stays unfazed through exaggerated scenarios until tasting the ice cream, which unlocks emotions of joy, surprise, and laughter. The film uses humour and indulgence to show how the product sparks real reactions.

Ranveer Singh brings back Kansai Nerolac’s iconic jingle in new campaign

Kansai Nerolac Paints has reintroduced its classic jingle “Ghar Ki Raunak Lautani Ho” in a refreshed campaign starring Ranveer Singh, conceptualised by FCB Ulka.

The film shows Singh entering the life of an everyday Indian family whose home has lost its spark, with members drifting into their own worlds. Using Kansai Nerolac’s products, he helps them rediscover warmth, joy, and togetherness through a home makeover.

Cleartrip expands travel options ahead of festive season

Cleartrip, part of Flipkart, has launched a festive travel campaign around The Big Billion Days (TBBD) 2025 under the theme “Prices jo karde sabki chhutti.” The initiative highlights affordable access to holidays, with offerings spanning hotels and international flights. The brand films, created in a playful tone, capture how lower travel costs bring joy and ease to taking a break.

Cadbury Dairy Milk adds a milky twist with MILKINIS

Cadbury Dairy Milk has introduced MILKINIS, a new variant with a milk crème-filled centre, available in 17g and 34g bars. The product combines the familiar taste of Dairy Milk with a creamy centre designed for a playful, shareable snacking experience.

The launch is accompanied by a campaign from Ogilvy India, showcasing the chocolate’s flavour and texture through storytelling across television, digital media, and social channels.

The Whole Truth flips ‘Choli ke Peeche’ to jab at false protein claims by brands

The Whole Truth, in collaboration with agency Manja, has launched a campaign highlighting misleading protein claims in the supplement market. The ad reimagines the iconic 1993 Bollywood song “Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai,” replacing the playful innuendo with the pointed question: “What’s inside the protein powder?”

The campaign blends humour with education, drawing attention to exaggerated marketing and lack of transparency in health and fitness products. It encourages consumers to be mindful about the content of protein supplements and challenges brands to be clearer about their offerings.

