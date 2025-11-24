New Delhi: This week’s ad picks highlight how brands continue to draw from simple, everyday experiences to tell stories that feel familiar and engaging. Across categories, the focus stays on relatable moments, gentle emotions and easy humour rather than heavy messaging or grand narratives. Whether rooted in behaviour, routine or small social cues, the films show how advertising increasingly reflects the rhythms of daily life. Together, they create a snapshot of how brands are choosing softer, human-centred storytelling to connect with audiences, making ordinary moments the centre of this week’s advertising conversations.

Google collaborates with Tiger Telly to show how AI fits into daily moments

Google has partnered with Tiger Telly, the advertising arm of Tiger Baby, for a new campaign showcasing the company’s AI mode through everyday scenarios. Written by Zoya Akhtar and directed by Arjun Varain Singh, the film blends emotional cues with demonstrations of how the feature helps users navigate complex queries. Tiger Telly handled writing, production and creative development. Akhtar and Singh described the process as collaborative and seamless. The campaign highlights Google’s focus on intuitive, human-centred storytelling, with additional films from the collaboration expected in the months ahead.

Adani’s new airport film highlights everyday kindness in travel

Adani Group has released “Aapke Safar Ke Humsafar,” a film under its ‘HumKarkeDikhateHain’ series, conceptualised by Ogilvy India and directed by Shoojit Sircar. The story follows an elderly couple on their first international trip, receiving step-by-step help from airport staff after losing their handwritten notes. The narrative focuses on reassurance and human connection, continuing the group’s shift towards people-centred storytelling. The film is also among the last projects supervised by Piyush Pandey, whose influence on the brand’s communication is widely recognised.

Denver For Men and Shah Rukh Khan explore what real success looks like

Denver For Men has released a new phase of its ‘Scent of Success’ campaign with Shah Rukh Khan, centring on the idea that success is grounded in humility and everyday conduct rather than fame or stature. The film uses a simple, relatable interaction to show how ego shapes behaviour and contrasts it with the value of treating people with respect. Positioned around Khan’s long-standing public image of resilience and groundedness, the narrative continues Denver’s focus on character-driven storytelling and reinforces the brand’s interpretation of success as presence, empathy and authenticity.

Akshay Kumar highlights proactive health and preparedness with Dabur Chyawanprash

Dabur India has rolled out a new campaign for Dabur Chyawanprash, Beemaar Ya Taiyyar , featuring Akshay Kumar. Conceptualised by McCann Worldgroup India, the communication positions readiness and daily preventive care as essential, moving the conversation beyond treating illness only after it appears. The film shows Kumar navigating varied situations to underscore consistent preparedness, reinforcing the product’s long-running association with immunity. The campaign will run across television, digital, social media, print and out-of-home, keeping the focus on proactive habits and maintaining health through changing environmental and seasonal conditions.

Rohit Saraf brings a pop-culture twist to Nivea’s new skincare conversation

Nivea has launched a digital campaign featuring Rohit Saraf to promote its latest Body Milk, using a viral social-media format to bring hydration into a more playful, pop-culture-led discussion. The film positions Saraf at the centre of a wider shift in skincare conversations, reflecting how younger audiences engage with routines that feel inclusive and culturally rooted. The brand uses humour to connect Saraf’s persona with long-lasting moisturisation, while extending the activity through online challenges and offline visibility such as branded cabs, linking digital engagement with everyday public touchpoints.

Resmed urges early diagnosis of sleep apnea with latest awareness campaign

Resmed has launched a new brand film under its “Don’t Snooze the Snore” campaign to highlight the potential dangers of snoring and raise awareness about Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). The film portrays everyday situations, such as movie theatres, meetings, and flights, where snoring is dismissed with humour, before showing a critical home moment that underscores its seriousness. The campaign encourages individuals to take Resmed’s Home Sleep Test, a simple diagnostic tool for identifying sleep apnea, emphasising the importance of early intervention. The initiative seeks to shift perceptions of snoring and promote healthier sleep habits across India.

SNITCH’s take on why men struggle to give simple compliments

SNITCH and Verve Media explore how men frequently appreciate each other’s style yet rarely voice it. The film recreates familiar moments, hesitant pauses, polite nods, unspoken reactions to highlight a cultural quirk: positive words between men often get stuck. By amplifying this everyday behaviour, the campaign encourages breaking the silence around simple affirmation. It treats compliments as small but meaningful gestures that can build confidence and ease social stiffness. The narrative is observational rather than celebratory, prompting men to normalise expressing appreciation without overthinking it. The piece ultimately acts as a gentle behavioural reminder, delivered through wit and relatable situations.