Sunlight Detergent cleverly hacks Durga pujo shopping

New Delhi: Durga Pujo is a wardrobe refresh for all Bengalis. For five days, the city of joy witnesses a dizzying panorama of colourful apparel. As such, the days leading up to the festival are spent on diligent shopping. Oceans of crowds flood the malls and retail stores, big and small, looking for the perfect length, the ideal cut, and all the irresistible bright colours. For all intents and purposes, these shopping meccas are a rich pool of potential consumers. They lead to an untapped audience that can be persuaded, inspired and informed. That’s just what Sunlight did with its Pujo-shopping hack.

All Sunlight had to do, without fuss or fret, was hack unbranded shopping bags, umbrellas and gift boxes with the accompanying message: Notun jama kinun praan bhore, Sunlight rong rakhbe dhore (Shop for new clothes to your heart's content, Sunlight will keep its colours as good as new). It assured shoppers who would otherwise think twice before investing in colourful choices. The aim was to encourage worry-free shopping with the knowledge that Sunlight will retain the colours of these new clothes long after Pujo is over.

To drive home the message, spaces outside shopping malls and retail stores with the most footfalls were hacked as well. Even local hawker chants were hacked to drive home the brand’s message effectively. Even outdoor spaces were hacked. Sunlight’s outdoor communications were placed right next to outdoors advertising new Pujo clothes.

Sujoy Roy, Senior Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy, said, "It was an idea that was right there in front of our eyes. Durga Pujo is the annual Bengali wardrobe refresh. New clothes are bought, gifted and hoarded. As a fabric care brand, we just had to assure people that we are there to take care of their new clothes and keep them as good as new after several washes. That’s it. All we had to do was hack all relevant media spaces with a single line. Sunlight took up the responsibility of protecting the new clothes that people would buy for Pujo and wherever we found a piece of communication asking people to buy new clothes we put up our communication."

Aditya Kasyap, Head, Fabric Cleaning, Unilever, said, “Sunlight is Unilever’s oldest and West Bengal’s largest Fabric Care brand, with a legacy of over 130 years! Sunlight’s promise of superior colour care for fabrics is brought alive in an innovative way with a shopping hack this Pujo, reaffirming the brand’s identity in Bengals cultural fabric.”

The campaign:





Credits

Client: Hindustan Unilever

Agency: Ogilvy & Mather

Activation Partner: Brand to People & Nirjhar Mitra Proprietor