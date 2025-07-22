Sunil Grover joins Traya to call out the biggest hair loss myth

New Delhi: Traya has released a new ad film featuring actor and comedian Sunil Grover. Based on the journey of an actual customer, the film challenges a widely accepted notion in Indian households that lost hair cannot grow back.

The storyline follows a young man who is met with the familiar refrain, “Baal ek baar gye toh wapas nahi aate” from a sceptical older relative. The scene reflects a widely accepted cultural belief, reinforced by the frustration of trying ineffective remedies. The turning point arrives when Grover, playing a bystander, draws attention to a wedding photo of the protagonist highlighting that the man’s hair now looks fuller than it did on his wedding day. The moment underscores the film’s message: visible regrowth is possible with the right approach.

The narrative draws from the experience of Nikhil, a Traya user, who shares in the film:

“I look better now than I did in my wedding photos. Losing hair isn’t easy, it took a toll on me for years. I remember hiding under a cap to cover my scalp. But today, I look better, feel better, and I couldn’t be happier. And it’s all thanks to Traya. I’ve regained my confidence and my youth.”

His case was treated through a method combining Ayurveda, dermatology, and nutrition, an approach the company says is backed by medical professionals.

“This campaign is about breaking the cycle of hopelessness that so many people feel when they experience hair loss and rewriting a belief that has held so many hostage. Nikhil’s story isn’t just inspiring, it’s proof that the right approach works. It is a reminder that when we look at hair loss as an internal problem rather than a cosmetic issue, real results can be achieved. We didn’t want fiction. We wanted honesty,” said Saloni Anand, Co-founder of Traya.

Watch the campaign films: