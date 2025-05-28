Sunfeast’s Mom’s Magic Shines TVC casts light on mothers who help children shine

New Delhi: ITC Sunfeast’s Mom’s Magic brand has launched a new television commercial (TVC) introducing its latest product, Mom’s Magic Shines, a butter cookie featuring a sugar glaze. The advertisement features actress Nadhiya Moidu portraying a mother supporting her daughter’s aspirations, drawing a metaphor between the cookie’s shine and the nurturing role mothers play.

The product, a flaky, multi-layered cookie with a sugar glaze and butter infusion – has been introduced in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Through the TVC, the brand ties the cookie’s sheen to the everyday efforts of mothers in helping their children succeed, portraying a mother’s quiet strength in the face of family dynamics.

In the advert, Moidu’s character helps her daughter pursue chess training in Chennai, gently convincing a sceptical grandfather. This narrative mirrors the product’s glaze – subtle yet impactful – suggesting that just as a delicate touch brings out the cookie’s shine, so too do mothers bring out their children's potential.

Commenting on the product launch, Mr Ali Harris Shere, Chief Operating Officer, Biscuits and Cakes Cluster, ITC Ltd., said, “ ‘Shines’ is our way of elevating the taste of a classic cookie experience and establishing a new vision for cookies altogether. By introducing a light & crunchy cookie, we are challenging the status quo and redefining what indulgence can look like. We are confident that butter cookie lovers will relish this innovation and make it a cherished part of their snacking routine.”

Puneet Kapoor, Chief Creative Officer at Ogilvy Bangalore, the agency behind the campaign, noted, “Continuing the brand theme for Sunfeast Mom’s Magic, moms are the warmest superpower who go to great lengths to help their children thrive. This inspired the new product launch of Mom’s Magic Shines. Mothers will do whatever it takes to make their children shine, and their love never becomes an obstacle; in fact, it fuels them to take the road less travelled.”

Watch the campaign film: