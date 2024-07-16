Sunfeast SuperMilk believes good things come seeking

New Delhi: ITC Sunfeast, SuperMilk announced its latest campaign, "Nalladhu Thedi Varum," which translates to "Goodness comes to you."

This campaign features Tamil actors Sneha and Simran together in ad for the first time.

The campaign plays on the common notion that one must go in search of good things and flips it, showcasing that sometimes good things also come looking for us. Set against the picturesque backdrop of a village, the campaign highlights the goodness of Sunfeast SuperMilk Biscuits, with milk and the trusted Naatu maatu paal (milk from desi cows).

The film begins with Sneha and Simran stepping out of an SUV, their kids running ahead with warm smiles and palpable excitement. The scene transitions to a serene coconut grove where the children are engaged in a traditional rural game, their laughter filling the air. Sneha's son curiously asks his mother about their frequent village vacations, to which Sneha, enjoying a stalk of sugarcane, replies that they go in search of good things. Simran's child, overhearing, asks what "good things" means. Simran excitedly elaborates on the wonderful experiences of village life, with Sneha joining in to highlight more delightful aspects, all pointing towards Sunfeast SuperMilk Biscuits.

Ali Harris Shere, Chief Operating Officer, Biscuits and Cakes Cluster, Foods Division, ITC , commented on the campaign, "With the 'Nalladhu Thedi Varum' campaign, we aim to remind our consumers that sometimes the best things in life come to us, just like the Sunfeast SuperMilk Biscuits. This campaign celebrates the essence of simplicity, embodied by our product.”