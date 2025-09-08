Sunfeast Marie Light’s ‘Missing Wife’ highlights household equality

New Delhi: Sunfeast Marie Light’s campaign continues discussions on equality in households, focusing on how many homes in India display only one partner’s name on their nameplate.

Launched last year as the Sunfeast Marie Light Strong Team Nameplate Campaign, the initiative highlights the importance of equal partnerships within households. This year, the campaign took a creative turn with an out-of-home (OOH) initiative in Bengaluru titled ‘Missing Wife’, bringing attention to how the absence of a partner’s name often goes unnoticed. The campaign raised conversations around equality, respect, and shared identity in households.

The OOH creatives across the city displayed messages such as “Nikhil’s wife is missing…” at bus shelters and hoardings, designed to capture curiosity and generate discussion. Multiple names were used to build intrigue and anticipation.

In addition, the initiative was extended to more than 40 residential societies in collaboration with MyGate, a community management platform. The campaign materials encouraged residents to reflect on shared identity and the importance of acknowledging both partners in the household.

The full campaign later revealed the contrast between the concern over a missing loved one and the often-overlooked absence of a partner’s name on home nameplates, reinforcing the broader message of equality at home.