Sunfeast Fantastik! launches #RaiseTheBar campaign for Sunfeast Fantastik! 4D coated wafer

New Delhi: ITC Sunfeast Fantastik! has announced the launch of Sunfeast Fantastik! 4D coated wafer. The brand has also signed up actors, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sreeleela as brand ambassadors who feature in their latest TVC, #RaiseTheBar campaign.

The TVC seeks to present Sunfeast Fantastik! 4D as the ultimate indulgence that "speaks for itself" through its combinations of four distinctive layers: crunchy wafer, soft caramel, rich milk choco and roasted peanuts and mainly targets the Gen Z consumers.

Siddhant said, “I’m really happy to be the face of Sunfeast Fantastik! 4D. It’s a fun and unique product that brings together so many layers of flavour. I love how it pushes the boundaries in the coated wafer space, and I’m excited for everyone to try it and enjoy the experience!”

Sreeleela said, “I am thrilled to be a part of Sunfeast Fantastik! 4D campaign. This indulgent product is a game-changer. The four layers come together to create a delightful treat which is absolutely irresistible. Can’t wait for all of you to try it and love it as much as I do.”

Rohit Dogra, Chief Operating Officer of Chocolates, Coffee and Confectionery, ITC Limited said, "We are delighted to introduce India’s first 4D bar to the market. Sunfeast Fantastik! 4D is designed to offer a fun and indulgent experience with its unique combination of four layers – crispy wafer, soft caramel, rich milk choco and roasted peanuts. Our new TVC with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sreeleela perfectly captures the spirit of the product—simple, bold and irresistibly delicious. We are confident that this launch will resonate with our target audience of Gen Z consumers and ‘raise the bar’ for snacking in India."

M. Damodaran, President and Branch Head, FCB Ulka Bangalore, said, “ITC has always been a pioneer when it comes to superior product experience and innovation for them has been at the core of everything they do. Sunfeast Fantastik! 4D is no different. This one-of-a-kind product has pushed the boundaries with 4 fantastic layers of peanuts, milk choco, wafer and caramel, and is raising the bar of the coated wafers category. We feel Sunfeast Fantastik! 4D represents our audience also who are always looking to raise the bar in everything they do, and who better to bring this thought to life than Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sreeleela - two people who have so effortlessly raised the bar in every step of the way in their career.”

