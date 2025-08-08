Sun Pharma introduces Volini Uparna for pilgrims participating in Pandharpur Wari

New Delhi: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has introduced a culturally rooted initiative through its pain relief brand Volini during the Pandharpur Wari pilgrimage in Maharashtra. Known as one of the state’s oldest and most significant spiritual journeys, the Wari sees over three million Warkaris walk more than 250 kilometres over 21 days.

In response to the physical demands of this journey, Sun Pharma has developed the Volini Uparna, a reimagined version of the traditional cloth carried by Warkaris. The Uparna, traditionally draped over the shoulder, is symbolic of endurance and comfort. Volini’s version incorporates a specially designed sleeve that holds a tube of Volini Gel, offering easy access to pain relief for joints and muscles.

Distribution took place at Pirachi Kuroli, one of the key rest points along the pilgrimage route. Sun Pharma engaged with local residents to facilitate the handover of the Volini Uparnas directly to pilgrims.

This initiative builds on Volini’s previous efforts to provide on-ground relief to Warkaris during the annual journey.

The company stated,"This initiative exemplifies Volini’s enduring brand promise, ‘No Time for Pain,’ and underscores Sun Pharma’s commitment to supporting communities in meaningful and empathetic ways.”

Watch the campaign films:





