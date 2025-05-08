Sun Pharma celebrates ‘1,000 Lives Every Minute’ in new corporate brand campaign

New Delhi: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (Sun Pharma) has launched its corporate brand campaign, aiming to highlight its impact on the lives of people.

Created by Ogilvy Mumbai, the campaign is centred around the theme of ‘touching 1,000 lives every minute*’ and highlights how every minute, 1,000 Sun Pharma medicines are prescribed across the world.

The integrated, multi-platform campaign spans television, digital, social media, IPL on OTT, and outdoor media for 3600 coverage.

Furthermore, the campaign is being launched in nine languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati and English.

The brand activations will extend to doctors, pharmacists and distributors across India.

Kirti Ganorkar, CEO, India Business, Sun Pharma, said, “This campaign reflects who we are and the meaningful impact we make — touching 1,000 lives every single minute across the globe. For over 40 years, people in India have trusted us. Being the No. 1 pharma company in India is a responsibility to care and to serve better. We are proud to play a key role in improving people’s health and well-being”.

Prem Narayan, Chief Strategy Officer, Ogilvy India, said, “Sun Pharma is India's No. 1 pharma company, with a strong presence in over 100 countries. It enjoys immense trust among doctors, chemists, and the medical fraternity. However, everyday consumers are not as aware of Sun Pharma and its largeness despite its presence across households. Our attempt is to not only create awareness but also build affinity and trust among everyday consumers and other stakeholders.”

Watch the TVC here: