Summer chill vibes just got a makeover in new Godrej Interio ad

New Delhi: Understanding that every customer has unique preferences influenced by their personal style and specific requirements, Interio, the furniture brand under the Godrej Enterprises Group, has unveiled its latest campaign, "Summer Chill Deals."

The campaign features a series of three films that highlight Interio's collection of furniture tailored to meet the needs of modern Indian families, showcasing personalised solutions for individual spaces.

Reshu Saraf, Head of Integrated Marketing & Communications, Interio, said, “At Interio, we believe that home space is deeply personal. Our furniture isn’t just functional; it’s a canvas for self-expression. From modular innovations like our Upmods range, which allows for limitless customisation, to our wide array of styles, colours, and materials, we enable customers to create spaces that truly reflect their individual taste. Our summer campaign brings this philosophy to life, celebrating the creativity and uniqueness of every Indian home. For over decades, our commitment to style, design, and personalisation has made us a trusted part of Indian homes and a beloved brand for families across the country.”

The film showcases how Interio helps consumers turn inspiration into reality through thoughtfully designed, customisable furniture and kitchens. Whether it’s recreating looks discovered on social media, choosing from a wide range of sofa fabrics and layouts, or designing a kitchen that blends functionality with personal style, the campaign highlights Interio’s commitment to making every space uniquely yours.

The film:

Credits:

Client: Godrej Interio

Creative agency: Contract Advertising

Production house:

Sankat Mochan Films

Director: Sanket Pathare