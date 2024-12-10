Sumeet Vyas teams up with a ghost for Flipkart's new campaign

New Delhi: Flipkart has launched a campaign, "Flipkart pe TV lena worry-free.”

The campaign conceptualised by Sociowash aims at increasing awareness around Flipkart’s Plug & Play initiative along with Open Box Delivery, which enables customers to verify the device's functionality before providing the OTP to the wishmasters (delivery executives).

It further builds trust around purchasing high-value home appliances, particularly televisions, on Flipkart.

The campaign stars the actor Sumeet Vyas alongside a hilariously unexpected co-star—a friendly ghost! The narrative revolves around Sumeet's character, who is initially spooked by the mischievous ghost's presence, representing the apprehensions shoppers face while making high-value purchases online. Through witty banter and playful remarks, the ghost transitions from a spooky critic to a "frenemy," highlighting the reliability and ease of Flipkart’s Open Box Delivery service.

The campaign blends humour and surprise, reinforcing the message that 'TV lena from Flipkart is worry-free,' thereby resonating with a broad audience and encouraging customers to confidently choose Flipkart for their next TV purchase.

"Flipkart pe TV lena worry-free” addresses concerns like damaged products, incorrect deliveries, and missing accessories while purchasing high-value electronics.

