Sukham launches campaign to support and promote the health and wellness of Zomato delivery men

New Delhi: Sukham, an Indian male wellness brand, launched a campaign where they offered a Zomato delivery personnel who navigates long hours in challenging circumstances their recently launched Ashwagandha Drops- a natural supplement aimed at reducing stress and promoting overall wellness.

The campaign aims to shed light on the pressure and stressful conditions faced by these men while also highlighting the importance of accessible wellness solutions for men in high-stress roles.

It also seeks to inspire and collaborate with major corporations to promote the health & wellness needs of men in high-stress roles, fostering an environment where men can openly talk about their problems.

Vivek Krishna, CEO of Sukham, shared, “I was deeply moved by the campaign Deepinder (Zomato CEO) did, where he spent a day as a delivery personnel. He didn’t just deliver orders—he actually experienced the everyday struggles these men face. Watching him take this journey gave us a new perspective on the kind of stress their delivery personnel go through due to their work requirements and lifestyle. We felt inspired to take action and offer support through our wellness solutions.”

The campaign film: