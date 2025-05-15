Sugar Free launches 'Fitness Ka Pehla Kadam' campaign targeting health-conscious consumers

New Delhi: Sugar Free, a brand in the sugar substitute category, appointed actor Janhvi Kapoor as its brand ambassador for its latest campaign, Fitness Ka Pehla Kadam. The campaign, conceptualised by global creative and digital agency VML, will run across television, digital platforms, and outdoor media during the IPL season and beyond.

The campaign came amid increased interest in sugar alternatives, with consumer preferences shifting towards health-focused choices.

“As consumer preferences shift toward smarter and more balanced lifestyles, Sugar Free continues to evolve and bridge the gap between wellness and taste,” said Tarun Arora, CEO of Zydus Wellness. “This makes Kapoor a natural choice and we are excited to have her champion our brand’s purpose and legacy.”

Babita Baruah, CEO of VML India, added, “Janhvi’s authentic commitment to fitness makes her an ideal ambassador for Sugar Free, and we’re confident this campaign will elevate the brand’s mission of making healthy living both aspirational and accessible.”

The campaign leveraged Kapoor’s association with fitness to engage audiences across multiple channels.