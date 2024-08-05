Stok goes ‘missing’ to unveil revamped brand identity

Delhi: Stok, an Indore-based beer brand, a flagship product of MEBL, has unveiled a brand new look and revamped brand identity through a comprehensive digital campaign. The campaign aims to connect with audiences through beer persona-based visual connect and encourages everyone to embrace their unique modes of relaxation with Stok beer with the new positioning “Live The Chill.”

The campaign features Stok Panda, representing one of its beer variants. The campaign assigns distinct personalities to the mascot, with the adventurous one representing Stok Strong, the laid-back for Stok Lager, and the poised for Stok Wheat.

The campaign, conceptualised and executed by marketing solutions agency Asymmetrique, was carried out in three phases. In the first phase of the campaign, the Stok panda disappeared from the packaging creating a wave of curiosity and speculations over social media. This twist sparked conversations and engagement, fuelled by participation from influencers such as Sensibly Insensible, Omkar and Shreya Jain. Building on the mystery, the second phase featured teasers and influencer activities and interactive posts. The final phase unveiled the Panda's stunning makeover through a video coupled with the announcement of Stok's return on an all-new packaging design. This phase included the release of Stok Personality Film, influencer collaborations and an AR filter integration.

Sharing his vision behind the rebranding, Vedant Kedia, CEO, MEBL, said, "We wanted Stok to have a unique appeal that caters to beer choices sought by Gen Z. This generation values individuality and seeks out brands that resonate with them on a personal level. The idea behind creating the three Stok Pandas was to reflect that spirit. This campaign has brought our vision for the brand alive via a campaign that makes the brand stand out even more. Asymmetrique has done a fantastic job in conceptualising this campaign and bringing our vision to life."

Further, speaking about the campaign, Nitin Gupta, Founder and MD of Asymmetrique, commented, "In the beer category, packaging becomes the first point of brand connect with consumers. Our goal was to create a campaign that not only showcased the new packaging, but also allowed consumers to connect with their beer type through Stok Panda’s brand-new avatars. We therefore focused on crafting a narrative that would instantly engage and excite the audience by allowing them to participate in the search for Stok first, and then discover the Stok Panda of choice matching with their own personality. This then translated into a connect with the beer type exemplified by the chosen Panda avatar. A brand-new website was also launched alongside, which allowed old and new Stok discoverers to immerse themselves into the Stok philosophy and truly live the chill.”

Stok (@Stokindia) • Instagram photos and videos

Stok | Stok has vanished into thin air. Is this a case of a missing person or more? Help us know #WhereIsStok so we can chill again. Do you have… | Instagram

Stok | Stok Idhar Hai! 🐼🍻 Kudos to everyone who guessed it right - he was getting a makeover. DM us to claim your exciting reward now. 🎁 For… | Instagram