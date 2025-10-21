New Delhi: Sting®, an energy drink brand from PepsiCo India, has released a new campaign featuring actor Lakshya. The film centres on the brand proposition “Energy ka bas ek king, Sting®” and presents a high-energy narrative designed to engage audiences.

The campaign, conceptualised by Leo India, opens with Lakshya in a table tennis match against a player drinking a generic energy drink. As the game progresses, additional opponents join, yet Lakshya maintains his energy and eventually wins, closing with the line: “Energy ka bas ek king, Sting®.”

Speaking about the campaign, Sanya Sehgal, Sting Equity Lead, PepsiCo India, said, “Sting isn’t just another energy drink, it’s the king of energy. With this campaign, we’ve further solidified that position.

The new film captures that unbeatable edge of Sting in a fun and relatable way, reflecting the spirit of our consumers - always switched on, always ready for more. Lakshya brings that energy alive effortlessly - sharp, dynamic, and impossible to miss, just like Sting.”

Lakshya commented, “Being part of this campaign with Sting has been an amazing experience. For me, it’s about pushing limits, owning your spark, and going all out, which is exactly what Sting represents. Like I always say, Energy drinks toh bahut hai, par king sirf ek - Sting.”

Saarthak Dutt, Executive Creative Director, Leo India, said, “We wanted to bottle the feeling you get when your energy hits turbo mode and then let it explode on screen. Our idea was simple: show that real energy lets you own the moment. No matter who the opponent is or how many there are. The table tennis match became the perfect metaphor for that unstoppable Sting energy, bold, witty, and always one step ahead. This campaign isn’t just about Sting®️ being the ‘Energy Ka King’ but it’s about turning every moment into a power play.”

Uday Singh Gauri, CEO, Dharma Cornerstone Agency, added, “Sting and Lakshya are a natural fit—both embody the same bold, high-energy values. Lakshya’s momentum perfectly mirrors Sting’s high-voltage spirit, making this collaboration a powerful reflection of their shared core values.”

The campaign will be visible on television, digital, and social platforms, targeting audiences seeking energy that complements an active lifestyle.

