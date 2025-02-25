Stayfree tackles period taboos with Kiara Advani

New Delhi: Stayfree, one of India’s menstrual hygiene brands has launched its latest brand campaign for Stayfree Secure XL with its brand ambassador and Bollywood actress Kiara Advani.

In its latest campaign, Stayfree Secure XL challenges a long-standing reality faced by women where they brave on during periods with an ‘act’ like nothing’s wrong while in reality, they may be struggling with discomfort and surrounding challenges, said Stayfree in a statement.

In the campaign film, Kiara Advani reflects on her acting journey, which began before movies as she started ‘acting’ to be comfortable from her first period.

In the campaign, Kiara focuses on common struggles faced by girls and women during their period, acting jovial in social settings despite constant worry about leakage, dealing with discomfort during long journeys or dealing with skin irritation often caused by pads.

The campaign shows that Stayfree Secure XL’s leaklock technology can solve this problem. The campaign highlights the role of pads with clinically tested non-irritant cover in enhancing the period experience, after all, when ‘Pads are comfortable, periods are comfortable’.

Manoj Gadgil, Vice-President, Marketing and Business Unit Head, Essential Health & Skin Health, Kenvue said, “At Stayfree, we are committed to offering women with superior products that provide comfort with our clinically tested non-irritant cover and also long-lasting protection which improves their period experience. Our latest campaign for Stayfree XL with Kiara Advani highlights a simple insight, when pads are comfortable, periods are comfortable.”

Harshada Menon and Siddhesh Khatavkar, Executive Creative Directors, DDB Mudra stated, “For years, we’ve been conditioned to act comfortable on our periods, even when we are not. It’s time we normalize everything that comes with periods. We used the creative device of an actor talking about acting on periods to deliver a strong message.”

Kiara Advani, Brand Ambassador, Stayfree XL, added, “Periods should never stand in the way of our dreams, confidence, or comfort. I still remember my first period - it was a new chapter in my life, but it also meant learning to ‘act’ like everything was normal despite the discomfort. With Stayfree XL’s unique technology and comfortable protection, period days feel just as easy as any other.”

The new campaign goes live today and will be seen across television and social media platforms like YouTube and Meta in prominent regional languages.

Campaign: