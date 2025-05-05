Stayfree debunks tampon myths in latest digital film

New Delhi: Stayfree recently expanded its product portfolio with the launch of Stayfree Tampons by ob.

Designed by a female gynaecologist, Stayfree Tampons feature dynamic fit technology and a silktouch cover, allowing them to adapt comfortably to the body while providing effective absorption, said Stayfree in a press statement.

To spread awareness and debunk common myths around tampons, Stayfree has launched a new digital film conceptualised by the DDB Mudra Group.

The campaign spotlights challenges and concerns faced by women during their periods, including wetness, sudden flow, and staining.

The new campaign will be seen across digital media platforms like YouTube and Instagram.

Stayfree has also collaborated with national and regional influencers and women’s health experts across markets to create awareness and address myths about tampons.

Manoj Gadgil, Business Unit Head-Essential Health and Vice President, Marketing, Kenvue India, said, “At Stayfree, we understand that every woman experiences her period differently, and no two days feel the same. That’s why Stayfree provides a wide range of products, giving women the freedom to choose what works best for them, keeping them comfortable and confident throughout their cycle. We’re excited to introduce Stayfree Tampons by ob, designed by a female gynaecologist that liberates women from constant period reminders and offers them a completely new period experience, where they have the freedom to do whatever they wish to – even go for a swim, for example! With our new digital campaign, we bring to life the benefit of a liberating new period experience with tampons and also educate consumers on their usage, truly empowering them to choose the product that best serves their needs."

Harshada Menon and Siddhesh Khatavkar, Executive Creative Directors, DDB Mudra, said, “Despite being a great period option, girls still hesitate to even try a tampon. So, we took all the doubts & questions girls have about tampons and presented them in a fun and hopefully in a convincing way.”

Watch the campaign film:

